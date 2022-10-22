Bleach TYBW: Why Yhwach cannot surpass Aizen as the best villain in the series

Yhwach will certainly leave a mark in the Bleach TYBW anime, but it's hard to follow in the footsteps of Sōsuke Aizen.

Thhis does not mean that Yhwach isn't fun to watch. He is the extremely menacing leader of the Wandenreich army. With his godlike abilities, he is quite easily the most powerful threat in the Bleach series. There is a very ominous presence about him whenever he's shown on-screen.

However, whenever Bleach fans think about their favorite villains, chances are that Aizen will rank highly on that list. He played Gotei 13 like a fiddle with his genius intellect, charming personality, and manipulative powers. If Yhwach is an immovable object, then Aizen is an irresistible force.

In terms of Bleach villainy, Aizen will be a hard act for Yhwach to follow

What makes Aizen such a popular villain?

Aizen is a cold and calculating villain in Bleach. Of course, there are several of them in the series. Ulquiorra is a powerful fighter, Grimmjow is a handsome rogue, and Szayelapobrilliant brilliant scientist. What makes Aizen special is that he possesses all these particular traits, but on a far higher scale:

Aizen could easily take down several Gotei 13 captains

He is a very good looking villain with a charismatic flair

Aizen can outsmart everybody with his careful planning

He is a troll master with the Kyōka Suigetsu

Aizen is a very engaging personality

It is no surprise that Aizen has several fans in the Bleach community. He takes all the best aspects from every villain and turns it up to eleven. It also helps that he makes everything look easy, but in a way that's entertaining.

Sometimes he is trolling several captains by making them fight each other with his Shikai release and other times, he is the master of a great villain monologue. Either way, Aizen knows how to captivate his audience.

Several legendary moments are tied directly to him

It is going to be hard for Yhwach to really top anything that Aizen did in the Bleach series. The two moments that stand out are his shocking betrayal of Soul Society and his demonstration of the infamous Kyōka Suigetsu technique.

When he was first introduced as the Captain of the 5th Division, Aizen presented himself as kind and gentle, unlike most of the Gotei 13. Nobody expected that he would've faked his death, stabbed his lieutenant Momo Hinamori, and planned the downfall of Soul Society.

Bleach fans knew Aizen was the real deal when he stopped Ichigo's theme song just by grabbing his sword. In a meta-sense, Tite Kubo told everyone that Aizen was going to be THE major villain, not just A major villain.

Another memorable scene happens later on in the Fake Karakura Town arc. With the activation of his Shikai release, Aizen tricks Hitsugaya into stabbing poor Hinamori. The villain then makes quick work of everybody there. When he puts tomind into it, Aizen is a troll master unlike any other.

Yhwach is fighting an uphill battle for the best villain in the series. Aizen is responsible for not one but two legendary moments in anime history. More importantly, he also carried the series at the height of its popularity. It really wouldn't be the same without Aizen.

