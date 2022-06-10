10 Bleach anime characters who could beat Ulquiorra

Bleach anime fans already know that Ulquiorra Cifer is a powerful threat in his own right.

The fourth-ranked Espada once pushed Ichigo to his absolute limits. He has destructive spiritual power and high regeneration healing, not to mention a combination of speed and skill.

Unlike other members of his organization, Ulquiorra can also use two different transformation sequences. Many believe he is likely the strongest member of the Espada since Aizen didn't know about Segunda Etapa.

Ulquiorra is the definition of despair in the Bleach anime. Not that many fighters can take him on directly. With that said, he can still be defeated in battle.

Listed below are 10 Bleach characters that Ulquiorra would have a difficult time against in combat.

1) Coyote Starrk

For the record, some characters on this list can be defeated by Ulquiorra. However, there is also a chance they can defeat him in the Bleach anime.

Coyote Starrk is a perfect example of a match that goes either way. One wrong move, and either competitor will be dead.

The number one Espada will have to be very careful here. Ulquiorra is extremely dangerous when using his Segunda Etapa form. He could destroy entire landscapes with Lanza del Relámpago. However, the javelins are very difficult to throw, given their immense power.

Starrk is among the fastest characters in the Bleach anime. He also claims that he can fire 1,000 Cero blasts at the same time.

Starrk would need to spam Ulquiorra with his Cero Metralleta technique. At the very least, he can maintain his distance with a wide variety of long-range attacks.

2) Baraggan Louisenbairn

Arrogante is among the most deadly Resurrección abilities in the Bleach anime. Baraggan Louisenbairn can decay anything he touches with Respira. Getting close to him will be very difficult in his Resurrección state. Respira will also greatly help against Ulquiorra's regenerative powers.

Baraggan is a very experienced fighter with several years of combat experience. The second-ranked Espada is also extremely durable.

Even if Baraggan takes a hit from Ulquiorra's energy blasts, he will likely survive. Remember, he took a direct shot from Suì-Fēng's Bankai, which can only be described as a miniature version of a nuclear bomb.

3) Gin Ichimaru

Very few characters in the Bleach anime have the cunning intellect of Gin Ichimaru. After all, this is someone who outsmarted Aizen himself.

Ichimaru's sheer intelligence is the only reason he can win this match, along with his Bankai's special ability. Bleach anime characters love talking during their fights. Theoretically, while this is happening, Ichimaru will need to hit Ulquiorra with Korose, Kamishini no Yari.

The technique carries a lethal poison that breaks down cells. This would easily bypass the Espada's regeneration. Had it not been for the Hōgyoku, Ichimaru would've killed Aizen, and he is far more powerful than Ulquiorra.

With that said, Ichimaru will have a difficult time, but he does have a small chance at victory.

4) Shunsui Kyōraku

Shunsui Kyōraku defeated Coyote Starrk back in the Fake Karakura Town arc. For the sake of argument, even if Ulquiorra is stronger based on his Segunda Etapa form, Shunsui has already proven himself to be a formidable foe.

Admittedly, Shunsui will need a little bit of luck on his side. He can only win this match if he takes out Ulquiorra before his transformation.

Shunsui would have to activate his Shikai right away. His special ability forces his opponents to play children's games, often with lethal consequences.

It's a complete gamble, but Shunsui is a very crafty fighter in the Bleach anime. If anybody can pull this off, it's him.

5) Isshin Kurosaki

Ichigo's father doesn't fight very often in the Bleach anime. Regardless of his limited screentime, Isshin Kurosaki always makes it count. During the Fake Karakura Town arc, this master swordsman overpowered Aizen with a flick of his finger.

Remember, by this point in the story, Aizen took out several powerful captains without breaking a sweat. He also swiftly dealt with Tier Harribel, ranked third in the Espada.

Aizen should be right above Ulquiorra in terms of power. By the rules of transitive properties, Isshin should also be stronger. His power level is far beyond most Shinigami in the Bleach anime.

6) Yoruichi Shihouin

Yoruichi Shihouin is a Shunpo master who earned the nickname "Flash Goddess." She could easily dodge most of Ulquiorra's attacks.

Yoruichi is also at roughly the same power level as Isshin Kurosaki. She gave Aizen a really good beating during the Fake Karakura Town arc. This is not an easy task in the Bleach anime, given the villain's monstrous strength.

Yoruichi is also very proficient in the art of assassination techniques. She would likely find a way to subdue Ulquiorra, despite his awesome healing powers.

7) Kisuke Urahara

In terms of fighting prowess, Kisuke Urahara is right up there with Isshin and Yoruichi. He is the only character in the Bleach anime whose intelligence surpasses Aizen's.

Urahara definitely has the spiritual energy to keep up with Ulquiorra. He is also a very tactical fighter with his Shikai abilities. Urahara can set up several traps while finding the right opening for his Kidō spells.

Indeed, while Ulquiorra is a calm and collected fighter, he lacks the moveset versatility of Urahara. The latter always has a few tricks up his sleeve in the Bleach anime.

In the right circumstances, Urahara could figure out a way to use a binding spell on Ulquiorra.

8) Genryūsai Shigekuni Yamamoto

With over 2,000 years of combat experience, Genryūsai Shigekuni Yamamoto is truly without equals. He might just be the most offensively powerful Shinigami in the history of Soul Society. This is someone who can use the highest level Kidō spells without using any incantations whatsoever.

Yamamoto can generate really powerful flames with his Ryūjin Jakka blade. For example, during the Fake Karakura arc, he trapped Aizen in a wall of fire via Jōkaku Enjō. His flames can burn anything it touches in the Bleach anime.

Ulquiorra would be severely burned to a crisp against Yamamoto. To put this into perspective, Aizen didn't bother fighting the latter until he could find a way to disable his Shikai.

9) Sōsuke Aizen

Sōsuke Aizen's physical stats are beyond the Espada. Aizen may also have the most broken Shikai in the Bleach anime. He can even use Kyoka Suigetsu to control his target's senses.

That's not even getting to his Hadō #90 technique, Kurohitsugi. Aizen can distort space and time with this ability. Even a great fighter like Ulquiorra would have trouble in this fight.

More importantly, Aizen's Hōgyoku renders him immortal, so Ulquiorra has no means to put him down for good.

10) Ichigo Kurosaki

The main protagonist of the Bleach anime, Ichigo Kurosaki, had a very rough time dealing with Ulquiorra. However, with the help of his Hollow mask form, he brutally won that final encounter.

Ichigo never gives up, no matter what he's going up against. Needless to say, a rematch would likely end in a similar fashion.

Ichigo has only grown much stronger ever since he defeated Aizen, not to mention that he also regained his powers. By this point, Ulquiorra has been severely outclassed in the story.

