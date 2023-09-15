Who is Hikone in Bleach? The Soul King's replacement explained

Hikone in Bleach has become a hot topic of discussion ever since he was made a playable character in the Bleach Brave Souls video game. Fans may like to know that Hikone appears in Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World, a novel that deals with the events after the Great War in Tite Kubo's Bleach.

So, who is Hikone in Bleach, and what sort of importance does he hold to the narrative? The Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World novel by Ryogo Narita offers the answer to this pertinent question. While it's true that he was introduced as the Soul King's replacement, there are many layers to this character.

This article explains the role of Hikone in Bleach and how he is integral to the above-mentioned spin-off novel.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World light novel.

Hikone in Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World novel was introduced as an artificial hybrid soul

Hikone Ubuginu was first introduced in Ryogo Narita's light novel, Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World, which focuses on the events after the Thousand Year Blood War arc of Bleach. The light novel describes Hikone as an androgynous artificial hybrid soul created by Seinosuke Yamada and Aura Michibine under the direct orders of Tokinada Tsunayashiro.

Although he served as a retainer to the Tsunayashiro family, the role of Hikone in Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World novel was more than that. Tokinada's true purpose in creating Hikone, the artificial hybrid soul, was to usurp the Soul King.

According to the narrative of Ryogo Narita's light novel, Tokinada Tsunayashiro was an evil mastermind who sought nothing but the destruction of the Soul Society.

Hikone in Bleach (Image via Bleach Brave Souls)

Having learned the fabricated history of the Soul Society and its original sin, Tokinada adopted a path of anarchy and wanted to rule over all the institutions. In order to set his plans into motion, he planned to create an artificial hybrid capable of becoming the next Soul King.

Thus, after the events of the Great War, he commissioned Aura Michibine and Seinosuke Yamada to create such a being by combining the soul pieces of thousands of humans, Quincies, Fullbringers, Shinigamis, and Hollows. In other words, Hikone's being contained several soul king's fragments. However, the end result was a grotesque mess without any sort of stability.

Tokinada and Hikone in Bleach Can't Fear Your Own World (Image via Bleach Brave Souls)

In the end, Hikone's chaotic consciousness was brought to stability by using Gremmy Thoumeaux's brain as the hybrid core that Tokinada had confiscated from the battlefield. After creating Hikone, Tokinada wanted to make him the next Soul King and rule over all the realms in Bleach.

Moreover, as a hybrid like Ichigo Kurosaki and Kugo Ginjo, Hikone was an ideal candidate for the Soul King's position. Since he served as the retainer to the Tsunayashiro family, Hikone was extremely loyal to Tokinada, whom he saw as his master. In the novel, he is described as someone with a childlike appearance and an upbeat attitude.

Powers of Hikone in Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World

Despite his innocent appearance and childlike attitude, Hikone is ruthless in battle. He didn't show any hesitancy to cut people down under the orders of Tokinada Tsunayashiro. Hikone was gifted a Zanpakuto named Ikomikidomoe by Tokinada, which could only be wielded by hybrids or those considered candidates for the Soul King's position.

As seen from the light novel, Hikoni is quite skilled in Zanjutsu, as he fought on an equal footing against Kenpachi Zaraki. Moreover, it is also seen in the novel that he is unbelievably agile, thanks to his use of a combination of Sonido and Hirenkyaku.

Hikone in Bleach Brave Souls (Image via BBS)

Since he possesses within him the Hollow powers, Hikone can use Gran Rey Zero and activate a form similar to resurrection. In the novel, Hikone's immense spiritual pressure skyrocketed once he released his Zanpakuto Ikomikidomoe Horaku Hakkei and gained a resurrection-like form.

Overall, Hikone as a character has fascinated fans. Although he looked up to Tokinada as his master, he was manipulated all along. His whole existence was for him to become the next Soul King, as Tokinada desired.

