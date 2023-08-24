What happens to Gremmy Thoumeaux's brain in Bleach TYBW? Explained

Following the spectacular battle between Kenpachi Zaraki and Gremmy Thoumeaux in Bleach TYBW, fans witnessed the Sternritter 'V' Gremmy Thoumeaux's body disappearing, leaving behind only his brain.

The Sternritter V had the power to turn his fantasies into reality. He could manifest anything that he imagined in his mind into reality. So, in Bleach TYBW episode 20, it was revealed that Gremmy's body was also a product of his visionary powers. His real vessel was that of a disembodied brain protected inside a container.

Having lost the battle against Kenpachi Zaraki, Gremmy's "imagined" body disintegrated into oblivion, leaving behind his real vessel on the battlefield. As a result, fans have only one question: What happens to Gremmy's brain? The answer to this question lies in the spin-off light novel Can't Fear Your Own World.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Can't Fear Your Own World novel.

Gremmy Thoumeaux's brain, as seen in Bleach TYBW, was confiscated by Tokinada

Gremmy Thoumeaux's fate was explicitly mentioned in the spin-off light novel Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World by Ryogo Narita, which depicts the aftermath of the Great War. It was revealed that following the Great War, Tokinada Tsunayashiro, a notorious member of the Tsunayashiro clan, confiscated Gremmy's brain for his grand plan.

Tokinada Tsunayashiro was an evil mastermind who wanted to bring the end of the Soul Society. His immense curiosity about the Soul King drove him to seek out ancient texts about the history of the Soul Society.

Gremmy's brain as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

After reading the ancient texts, Tokinada learned about the fabricated history of the Soul Society that hid its original sin. As a result, he lost all his respect for the institutions and adopted the path of anarchy. One of his primary goals was to create an artificial hybrid that could become the next Soul King.

After the Great War in Bleach TYBW, Tokinada set his plans into motion and commissioned Aura Michibine and Seinosuke Yamada to create such a being by combining the thousands of soul pieces (Konpaku), including Shinigami, Humans, Fullbringers, and Quincies.

Tokinada Tsunayashiro as seen in Bleach Brave Souls (Image via Klab Games)

However, even then, that being was a "grotesque mess," barely alive. The tens of thousands of the Konpaku or Souls and a multitude of Soul King fragments created a turbid stream of spiritual pressure that surged like a vortex of chaotic consciousness within that being.

Then Tokinada acquired the brain of Gremmy Thoumeaux, as seen in Bleach TYBW, and used it as the hybrid core of the being, which was later named Hikone Ubuginu. Only Gremmy's brain was capable of stabilizing Hikone's chaotic consciousness.

Hikone as seen in BBS (Image via Klab Games)

The artificial Hybrid, Hikone Ubugui, became extremely loyal to Tokinada, who gave him the sealed Zanpakuto, Ikomikidomoe. As previously mentioned, the evil member of the Tsunayashiro Clan, Tokinada, wanted to bring anarchy.

So, the events of the Bleach TYBW provided him with the perfect opportunity. By creating Hikone with Gremmy's brain as the core component, Tokinada wanted to make him the next Soul King and rule over the realms.

Gremmy as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

The fact that Gremmy's brain from Bleach TYBW arc was used to create Hikone was reinforced by Candice Catnipp, who noticed that Hikone's personality resembled Gremmy's.

Although Tokinada stealing Grammy's brain was never shown in the manga, it remains to be seen whether Studio Pierrot teases it in some form in the upcoming episodes of Bleach TYBW.

A theory about the reality of Gremmy's brain in Bleach TYBW

Now, there's an interesting theory about Gremmy's brain. Although it was never officially confirmed, it was heavily implied that Gremmy's brain may have been a part of Soul King.

Since Gerald Valkyre and Pernida Parnkgjas represent the Heart and the Left Arm of the Soul King, respectively, there's no reason to not believe that Gremmy's brain was actually the brain of the Soul King. However, this is all a speculation since neither the author, Ryogo Narita, nor the mangaka Tite Kubo has confirmed.

