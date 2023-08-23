Why Bleach TYBW is already the crown jewel of the Big 3 anime with so much more to come

Bleach TYBW anime adaptation marked the ceremonial comeback of the Bleach series and showed why it's considered one of the 'Big 3 anime' titles, along with Naruto and One Piece. Produced by Studio Pierrot, the anime adaptation of the final arc of Bleach has been spectacular so far. As a result, the anime has received tremendous feedback from critics and the audience alike.

From its fast-paced and top-notch animation quality to incredible OST and voice acting, Studio Pierrot has gone full-throttle to deliver the best experience an anime fan could ask for. There are various reasons why Bleach TYBW has already become the crown jewel of the Big 3 anime.

Exploring the reasons why Bleach TYBW is the crown jewel of the Big 3 anime

Incredible production has brought about the resurgence of Bleach

There was a time when Tite Kubo's magnum opus, Bleach, was called one of the Big 3 anime. However, over time, the popularity of both manga and anime fell off. This led to the anime being canceled after the Lost Agent arc, and subsequently, Tite Kubo also had to rush through the ending of the manga.

However, some ardent fans believed in Tite Kubo's work and hoped for the anime's resumption. After nine years, in December 2021, at the Jump Festa 22, a trailer and a visual for the Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War anime adaptation was released, and it set the internet abuzz.

Ichigo as seen in Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

Finally, on October 11, 2022, the first episode of Bleach Thousand-year Blood War was aired. As an animation production house, Studio Pierrot has done an exceptional job at prioritizing the animation quality for the final arc of Bleach.

Compared to the sub-par animation quality of the original anime series, Bleach TYBW exhibited breathtaking visuals and incredible animation quality. The thunderous reception from the anime community signaled the return of Bleach as one of the Big 3 anime titles.

Still from Bleach Thousand Year Blood War anime (Image via Pierrot)

For a considerable time, the anime charted the top place in MyAnimeList. Many renowned animators and staff have worked to make this series an iconic one. Bleach Thousand Year Blood War was helmed by Tomohisa Taguchi, while Masaki Hiramatsu worked as the series composer. Shiro Sagishu, the legendary Japanese music composer, handled the music department.

Additionally, the author, Tite Kubo, is actively involved in the series' production process. Under Kubo's guidance, Studio Pierrot has included many anime-original scenes, like Shinji Hirako's Bankai.

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Considering only 70 chapters would be left to cover after the second installment, it's expected that the third and the fourth would have a bulk of anime-only content.

From capturing the essence of the Great War to the execution of legendary battles, such as Yamamoto versus Yhwach, the Studio has surpassed all expectations. Notably, the latest episode of Bleach TYBW saw Kenpachi Zaraki versus Gremmy, which the fans are already calling the fight of the year.

Rukia Kuchiki as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Fans have also proclaimed Rukia the Queen of Anime following her Bankai reveal. That's not all because so many hyped battles are yet to come in the upcoming episodes and installments.

From the iconic battles, such as Shunsui Kyoraku versus Lille Barro, to Kisuke versus Askin and Mayuri versus Pernida, many incredible moments will be brought alive and set the internet abuzz.

How Bleach TYBW has done better than Naruto which is also considered one of the Big 3 anime

Naruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Although Masashi Kishimoto's manga, Naruto, is hailed as one of the best manga series ever, the anime adaptation has been met with mixed feelings. Even though the same studio produced it as Bleach TYBW, Naruto suffered from inconsistent animation quality, poor pacing, and art quality.

Moreover, just like the original Bleach anime, Naruto is filled with plenty of fillers that hampered the series' momentum on most occasions. Bleach TYBW being hailed as one of the Big 3 anime has much to do with its sound pacing and lack of fillers.

Bleach TYBW, as compared to One Piece

Luffy as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece is undoubtedly a masterpiece that deserves all appreciation. Quite deservingly, One Piece is hailed as one of the big 3 anime. However, there are mixed feelings regarding the anime adaptation, with all the flashbacks and inconsistent animation quality.

With that being said, the adaptation of the Wano Country arc has been fantastic. The anime finally adapted the Gear 5, which broke the internet. Toei Animation has perfectly portrayed the Joyboy in all its glory.

Still from Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

However, while the anime adaptation of the Wano Country Arc, especially the Gear 5, has received exceptional reviews, Bleach TYBW has consistently delivered high-quality episodes.

On IMDb, the most-hyped episode 1071 of One Piece, stood at 8.9 out of 10, whereas the last three episodes of Bleach TYBW have received ratings over 9, with the latest being 9.7/10.

Conclusion

With all these reasons, it becomes apparent why Bleach Thousand Year Blood War is considered the crown jewel of the Big 3 anime. Although both Naruto and One Piece are outstanding anime series, Studio Pierrot has gone all out to make Bleach TYBW an incredible anime.

