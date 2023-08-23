The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 9: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 9 will be released on Tuesday, August 29, at 11 pm JST, on Tokyo MX, MBS, and other affiliated syndications in Japan. Global audiences can also check out the next episode of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses on Ani-One Asia and Crunchyroll.

The previous episode of the anime saw a cluster of cute moments between Komura and Mie. From sharing a sweet conversation at night to witnessing a confession in the backyard of the school, the duo had a memorable time. Following an episode filled with adorable moments, fans cannot wait for The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 9.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 9 is titled I Went On A Field Trip With The Girl I Like

Expand Tweet

To reiterate, The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 9, titled I Went On A Field Trip With The Girl I Like, will be broadcast on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 11 pm JST, on Tokyo MX, BS11, AT-X, MBS, and other Japanese TV Networks.

Simultaneously, the episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Additionally, fans from South and Southeast Asia can check out the episode for free on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 9 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: Tuesday, August 29, 6:00 am

Central Standard Time: Tuesday, August 29, 8:00 am

Eastern Standard Time: Tuesday, August 29, 9:00 am

British Standard Time: Tuesday, August 29, 2:00 pm

Central European Time: Tuesday, August 29, 3:00 pm

Indian Standard Time: Tuesday, August 29, 7:30 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Tuesday, August 29, 10:00 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Tuesday, August 29, 11:30 pm

A brief recap of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 8

Expand Tweet

The previous episode of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses titled The Girl I Like and I Saw a Confession Together saw the absent-minded Mie forgetting to put on her glasses once again on a rainy day.

Later, she enjoyed her free time on a swing and asked Komura to push her from behind. At the lunch break, Mie picked up Komura's game card that he dropped, but she didn't have a clue what it was apart from the fact that it looked like an apple card.

Komura and Mie talking over the phone at night (Image via GoHands)

Late at night, Mie mistakenly called Komura instead of Asuka and explained to him that she was staying over at her friend Asuka's house. Mie further added that she couldn't find her glasses to put on, and as a result, she was having trouble finding the toilet, as it was also quite dark.

It was also revealed that their sleepover had turned into a horror movie night, and as a result, Mie was quite scared to go to the toilet alone. She asked Kaede if he could sing for her and chase her fears away. The duo then shared a sweet nightly conversation over the phone.

A still from the episode (Image via GoHands)

During the pool class, Komura was caught staring at Mie's goggles, to which his friend teased him not to stare too much. Likewise, Mie's friend also noticed it and relayed the same to Mie, whose face turned bright red.

The episode also saw a cat wandering into the school. At that time, Komura caught his friend, Azuma, having a moment of confession. To make matters worse, Mie also arrived at that time.

Eventually, Komura and Mie witnessed the confession moment, as Azuma turned the unnamed girl down because he liked someone else. Kaede felt that he must also work hard and prepare himself for the day when he will eventually confess his feelings to Mie.

What to expect in The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 9

A still from the preview of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 9 (Image via GoHands)

From the previews of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 9, it's apparent that the next episode is titled I Went On A Field Trip With The Girl I Like. It will see Komura going on a field trip with his friends.

Although Mie is likely to group up with Kawato and Toyama, the protagonist wishes to be on the same team as her. However, he too will be teaming up with Yasaka. Nonetheless, The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 9 is going to be a sweet episode with a cluster of kawaii elements.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.