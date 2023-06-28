Ani-One Asia to stream Bleach TYBW part 2 in India

Ani-One Asia confirmed on its Facebook page on Monday that it will stream one of the most-awaited anime of Summer, Bleach TYBW part 2, on its YouTube channel, in India as well as in other countries. In addition to The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today, Bleach will also be streamed on the Ani-One Asia channel, starting from July 8, 2023.

The aforementioned news came via Ani-One Asia, as they updated their schedule for the Summer season on Monday, June 27, 2023. On their YouTube Channel, fans of Bleach will finally be able to witness the next stage of the battle between the soul reapers and the Quincies.

Streaming of Bleach TYBW part 2 was confirmed by Ani-One Asia via a Facebook post

According to the post on Facebook, Bleach TYBW Part 2 will be able for streaming from July 8, 2023, every Saturday, at 11 pm (UTC+8) on Ani-One Asia Ultra. In India, Bleach will be made available to stream at 9 pm, every Saturday.

The first cour of the anime premiered back on October 10 in Japan on TV Tokyo, and other streaming services like Hulu, Disney+, and also on Netflix in some countries, including India. However, in order to watch Bleach TYBW part 2, one needs to join the Ani-One Asia ULTRA membership.

Ani-One Asia began streaming the first part of Bleach TYBW on October 10, 2022, for Ultra subscribers. Moreover, the YouTube channel, Ani-One Asia, also streamed the original Bleach anime on September 16, 2022.

Apart from India, the anime will be available in other countries as well, including, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Fiji, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Myanmar, Nepal, Philipines, Seychelles, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Mauritius, New Caledonia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Pakistan, Tahiti, and other.

Speculation about Bleach TYBW part 2

Bleach TYBW is the final arc of the manga, covering chapters 480-686, or volumes 55-74.

After the events of the first season, the second part of Bleach TYBW, titled Separation, will be starting on July 8, 2023. It will be centered on the second invasion of the Quincy led by Yhwach. Produced by Studio Pierrot, Tite Kubo's Bleach TYBW part 2 will present many anime-only scenes as well.

For example, in the latest trailer for the anime, fans have been teased by Shinji Hirako's bankai, which was not in the original manga. Moreover, Tite Kubo, in an interview, has also mentioned that he will include many original scenes to make the anime even more special.

The second part of Bleach TYBW will definitely focus on Ichigo Kurosaki's new Zanpakuto powers, and also on the 'successor' of Yhwach, Uryu Ishida.

Apart from that, fans can expect a lot of eye-catching battles between the Sternritters and the Soul Reaper captains. Overall, the upcoming season promises to be a wonderful season with many new scenes and delightful battles.

