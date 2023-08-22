4 Cut Hero anime: Where to watch, plot, cast, and everything to know about the harem parody series

The 4 Cut Hero anime is one of the Summer 2023 anime that has experienced a rise in popularity. The anime is a Chinese donghua that tells a hero's story and primarily parodies harem culture. In an attempt to create a compelling story that transports viewers to a world of action, adventure, comedy, fantasy, and harems, the 4 Cut Hero anime combines a wide variety of genres.

Given how well-liked and ongoing the anime's first season is, some people are curious about where they can watch it and find out more about the story. Fortunately, there is a completely legal way for otaku fans to catch up on the first season. It is worth noting that the show has a very captivating plot that fans often praise on social media.

Everything you need to know about the 4 Cut Hero anime

Season one of 4 Cut Hero anime aired on July 17, 2023, and is currently still in progress with a total of seven episodes having been released. A new episode of the anime is released every Monday at 12 pm JST (11 pm ET on Sunday). The first episode of the anime debuted on the Bilibili streaming platform on July 17, 2023, and the first season will have 10 episodes, each lasting seven minutes.

The Chinese donghua is based on the Korean webtoon series 4 Cut Yongsa by Gojilagun, which debuted on August 18, 2014. The 4 Cut Hero anime is a Chinese donghua animated program created by Studio Phantom, with Bilibili in charge of distribution. The Chinese adaptation of the anime animation of 4 Cut Hero was made on October 29, 2022, during the annual Bilibili event.

Is 4 Cut Hero anime on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll is one of the most popular and widely used anime streaming services that is a trustworthy and legitimate anime-watching website with a sizable library of anime series. Currently, Crunchyroll's library contains more than 1000 series. Its user-friendly interface and frequent updates, ensure that fans are kept up to date with the most recent episodes and seasons.

Unfortunately, Crunchyroll does not have the 4 Cut Hero anime. The reason for this is that the anime is produced by Bilibili and is only available on Bilibili. As a result, fans who want to watch the anime can do so by going to the streaming website Bilibili.

Additionally, since the streaming service is free, viewers can access the episode there without charge. It is important to note that the streaming service is accessible only in selected regions. Additionally, Bilibili's official YouTube channel also hosts the 4 Cut Hero anime, which is another place where fans can watch it.

Synopsis of the anime

The plot of the harem parody series, which spans several genres, centers on a Hero who has vanquished the Demon King. However, it turned out that the Princess he was trying to save was actually a Prince. The anime will depict the protagonist becoming entangled in a twisting plot involving numerous Kingdoms and numerous dragons as well as centuries-old legends, and curses.

In addition, the anime will depict the hero dealing with the difficulties of daily life while dealing with mediocrity and unemployment. Now, what happens next will be interesting to watch. The webtoon's publisher, Lezhin US, provides the following summary of the plot:

"The story revolves around our Hero, who saves the princess and embarks on a new life after defeating the Demon King. However, reality proves to be far less glamorous, as he finds himself facing unemployment and mediocrity. Join our Hero as he navigates the challenges of everyday life, often contrasting with the grandeur of his heroic dreams."

The cast of the anime

The anime features a sizable cast. However, one of the main characters is Zeed Toven, who is played by Zhenji Huang. The Misfit of Demon King Academy's Anos Voldigoad is one of Zhenji's best-known characters. While Xin Shan portrays Ruda Katran. In season two of ULTRAMAN, Xin is credited as playing Seiji Hokuto.

Banma Ma, Meimei, and Kaixin Xing respectively portray characters like Krodin, Zena, and Fogue. Meimei is recognized as Yuris from the Violet Evergarden Movie, whereas Banma is known for playing Romeo Abel in Mi Yu Xingzhe. Finally, Kaixin is well-known for Gaios Anzem from The Misfit of Demon King Academy.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

