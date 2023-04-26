Netflix's Ultraman drops new trailer for the series finale

The Ultraman season 3 teaser, which previews the events that will take place in the show's final episodes, has finally been made available on Netflix. Its various characters, including Mephisto, Shinjiro Hayata, Shin Hayata, Edo, and many others, are teased in the teaser, which appears to be jam-packed with action.

The trailer for the final series also featured the opening theme song "RAYS" by artists NOILION and MIYAVI, which accompanies the ending theme song "AVIATION" by Void_Chords feat. Ryohei & Foggy-D. NOILION has previously contributed vocals to theme songs for Ultraman Season 2, while MIYAVI has previously worked on Id: Invaded.

The Ultraman trailer's primary focus is Shinjiro Hayata

Netflix unveiled the Ultraman season 3 trailer on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The release date of season 3 has been set for May 11, 2023, and the only place viewers can legally watch it is on Netflix.

The two-minute and thirteen-second trailer featured a slew of characters, beginning with Ultraman, who was seen in a completely destroyed city. Additionally, it appears that Ultraman has devolved into a catastrophe. The trailer also featured Mephisto, who vowed to eliminate Ultraman.

Shinjiro Hayata and Shin Hayata were also seen in the trailer. It also hinted that being an Ultraman is a curse and that the enemy is inside Shinjiro, attempting to draw Shinjiro's true power. The trailer also showed Shinjirou, who fails to control his powers and unleashes them, destroying the city.

Netflix Anime @NetflixAnime "ULTRAMAN" finally reaches its magnificent conclusion in this final season! "ULTRAMAN" finally reaches its magnificent conclusion in this final season! https://t.co/ifjeUDug8p

The next scene in the trailer showed all six superheroes engaged in combat with the alien threat. Another hint suggested that there is at least one superhero who has the real Giant of Light, which is attempting to emerge, and that he has acquired the Light of Spacium.

The trailer then turns to Shinjiro, who appears to be worried that he won't be himself again, before cutting back to a battle scene in which an antagonist is heard asking, "Who are you really?" leading many to believe that he is speaking of Shinjiro. The trailer also featured Alien Zarab and Zetton.

Additionally, season 3 will feature two additional voice casts. Valcure will be voiced by MAO, and Mephisto will be portrayed by Koji Ishii. While Koji Ishii is best known for his role as Silva Zaoldyck in Hunter X Hunter, MAO is best known for her performance as Motoko Minagawa in Fruits Basket.

Fans flood social media

Many fans shared the teaser and expressed their excitement on social media as soon as the trailer was released on YouTube. Also, according to some fans, the quality of the final season has improved compared to the previous two seasons. Here are some of the fans' reactions.

Bi-Kaiju Kasey🏳️‍🌈 @Kasey_Toth



I was pretty optimistic when they said this was gonna be wrapping up the story even when the manga isn't finished buy damn I'm excited for this.

Especially since it looks like they're teasing Shinjiro transforming



Rey @reyneerr



About the series

The series follows Shin Hayata, the protagonist, who can transform into a superhero to protect Earth from alien invaders before disappearing from view. However, he had to put on the suit again after the invaders returned to Earth after a long absence, but this time he was seriously hurt. Shinjirou Hayata, who was born with the strongest and most resilient body of any human, inherits Shin Hayata's legacy.

Here's how Viz Media describes it:

"Shinjiro is an ordinary teenager, but his father is the legendary Shin Hayata. When he learns that his father passed on the “Ultraman Factor” to him and that he possesses incredible powers, nothing will ever be the same again"

