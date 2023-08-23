My Hero Academia chapter 398 spoilers and raw scans: All Might launches his final attack against AFO in another “Rising” chapter

My Hero Academia chapter 398 was a highly anticipated issue that was supposed to bring in the climax of the ongoing battle. The spoilers released today reveal that the chapter finally shows All Might’s origin. The official translation of the chapter is set to be published in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 39 on Monday, August 28, at 12 AM JST.

In the previous chapter, All Might attacked All for One with more combination attacks while AFO retaliated. While All Might was on his last leg, he remembered his first meeting with his Master, Nana Shimura. The chapter ended with All Might and All for One gearing up to end the battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia chapter 398.

My Hero Academia chapter 398 spoilers show All Might’s origin as his survival is put into question

According to spoilers, My Hero Academia chapter 398 is named “Toshinori Yagi: Rising Origin.” The chapter begins with Hercules launching another attack that releases acid inside All for One’s body, reminiscent of Ashido.

A flashback shows young Toshinori asking Nana Shimura to take him as her disciple. She stated that since he was Quirkless, he could only protect an area of about a three-meter radius. She understood that his family was killed by the villains, but in the wake of so many disasters and the war, she did not have time to train him.

Toshinori replied that he didn’t want vengeance; he simply wanted to become the symbol of peace. He told Nana that because he was Quirkless, he did not have a set role in the society as others did, and as such, had no specific three-meter area to protect. Therefore, he decided to protect everyone as a whole.

My Hero Academia chapter 398 then returns to the present, when AFO and All Might crash into Tatooin station the same way the Giant villain did in Chapter 1 of the manga. They get up, and the police realize that they are too close to UA.

All Might is on the verge of organ failure and has several broken ribs. He is seen lying on the top of the same building where Deku asked him if he could become a hero without a Quirk.

AFO arrives, and All Might notices that he has become a little younger. He has used multiple Quirks to remove the acid damage from his body, which is what likely caused the transformation.

All Might deduces that the more damage ADO takes, the younger he would become. He then remembers when Deku rushed to save Bakugo. Many other memories rush into his mind after that.

All Might tells Hercules to send all of his equipment at once for what is presumably a final attack. These include metal tentacles similar to Doc Ock from Spiderman Comics, two gauntlets, and a metal crow. One of his eyes returns to how it was when he was young and Quirkless, and he expresses his joy and gratitude at being able to bring peace for as long as he has.

All Might activates “Ingenium” and “Uravity” to boost his mobility as he launches his final attack.

My Hero Academia chapter 398 returns to the Vestige world, where there is a ripple, and All Might’s vestige feels the presence of its corporeal body. Back in UA, Deku is still fighting Shigaraki when he suddenly thinks of All Might. All Might, similarly, thinks of Deku as the chapter comes to an end.

