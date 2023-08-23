The title of My Hero Academia chapter 398 might be the series' greatest death flag yet

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, alleged spoilers and raw scans for the upcoming My Hero Academia chapter 398 were leaked just days before Shueisha’s official release. This gave fans an inside look at the next installment in author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series.

While nothing is fully official or canon until Shueisha’s publication of the issue, the series’ spoiler sources have historically proven fairly accurate relative to the official release. As a result, fans are eagerly discussing My Hero Academia chapter 398’s events as if they are fully canon, with the issue continuing its focus on All Might versus All For One.

However, fans are now much more concerned than they were prior to the release of My Hero Academia chapter 398’s alleged spoilers and raw scans. While this is in large part due to the issue’s title, there are other details which play into this suspected death flag for All Might that turn the argument into a very legitimate one.

My Hero Academia chapter 398’s title suggests All Might’s death is soon to come

Why the title is such a death flag, explained

According to the alleged leaks for My Hero Academia chapter 398, the issue is titled Toshinori Yagi: Rising Origin. For those fans who may not remember, the last two chapters to be named in the “Rising” motif saw both Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki come very close to death, albeit they narrowly survived. Combined with the fact that this is also an origin chapter, fans are now fully preparing for All Might’s death.

There’s also the fact that both of the aforementioned “Rising” motif chapters also used the full names of the characters involved rather than their Pro Hero names. This is also allegedly seen with chapter 398, further casting doubt on All Might’s safety. However, the most damning piece of evidence, which plays into what the chapter’s title seemingly communicates, is Nighteye’s prophecy.

Long before the release week of My Hero Academia chapter 398, fans were introduced to Sir Nighteye, All Might’s former apprentice whose Quirk allowed him to see a person’s future. After All Might’s gruesome fight against All For One from just prior to the start of the series, Nighteye predicted that All Might would eventually die a gruesome death at the hands of an unknown villain.

Fans saw All Might reference this recently as the series returned focus to his fight against All For One. He even went as far as to admit that if Nighteye’s prophecy will indeed come true, then it will almost certainly be a result of his current fight against All For One. Combined with this latest chapter title, it seems that Horikoshi is indeed setting the character up to die.

However, if this is indeed the way All Might will go out, My Hero Academia chapter 398 suggests that he’s being as protected as possible in the process. He’s still clearly inflicting damage on All For One, and is also further establishing that even someone without a Quirk can be a hero.

Combined with the other callbacks to the early series present in the issue, this may actually be the best send-off possible for the former Symbol of Peace.

