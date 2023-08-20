My Hero Academia chapter 397: All Might on the backfoot as All For One continues his assault

My Hero Academia chapter 397 was officially released earlier this weekend after a long wait due to Weekly Shonen Jump’s publication break for the Obon holiday festivities. With the break week now at an end, fans are finally getting a look at the official release, which continues Armored All Might’s battle against the younger form of All For One.

While the release of My Hero Academia chapter 397 is exciting, it’s also a fairly short chapter coming in at just seven pages long. Thankfully, series creator Kohei Horikoshi makes up for the low page-count by packing each page densely. Though frustrating, fans are at least happy to have something rather than nothing.

My Hero Academia chapter 397 sees All Might reminisce on the past while trash-talking about All For One

My Hero Academia chapter 397 opens up with All Might saying it feels wrong to fight someone so young while he’s 55 years old. Internally, All Might ponders on how All For One has given into his overwhelming hatred, planning to use that for a chance to win their fight. All Might smiles and laughs at All For One’s title of Demon Lord, pointing out that even a Quirkless man is taking him head on.

All For One prepares a blend of the Springlike Limbs, Physical Boost, Air Cannon, Rivet Stab, Dark Ball, and Light Dust Quirks in response. This creates a massive explosion, which knocks over several buildings in the area and sends All Might flying through several buildings. Thankfully, the Utility Cape Autoguard - Dark Shadow (named after Class 1-A’s Fumikage Tokoyami) - protects him.

My Hero Academia chapter 397 then sees All Might point out that his taunts are working, telling himself to keep it up so he can win their fight. However, All Might’s suit tells him that the cape is damaged and that his collarbone and left wrist have been pulverized. The Pro-Hero simply tells the suit to activate maximum motion assist, while All For One approaches and taunts All Might for thinking he could take him on one-on-one.

All For One calls All Might a worthless piece of trash, calling his armor a garbage bag that has given him confidence. The villain aptly points out that as soon as the armor is destroyed, All Might is dead. He adds that unlike a person and their Quirk, tools can’t surpass their limits, prompting All Might to think back on his advice to not rely on support items to Deku.

My Hero Academia chapter 397 sees All Might call All For One his “friend,” adding that they think alike. He then thinks back to meeting Nana Shimura for the first time, wielding a steel pipe to fight off some criminals who Nana took care of herself. The Pro-Hero then rushes at All For One and punches him, but the hit seems to have no effect whatsoever.

All For One tells All Might that he didn’t fall for his “pathetic plan” and that his victory is assured since he has plenty of time to take out the trash. My Hero Academia chapter 397 then ends with All Might telling All For One to stop making excuses since it’s embarrassing. Meanwhile, several pieces of armor seemingly fly up to All Might for a new move.

In summation

Overall, My Hero Academia chapter 397 is a short but sweet issue which achieves everything it needs to despite the short page-count. While fans obviously would prefer a longer chapter, it’s clear that Horikoshi is building All Might versus All For One as the show-stopping fight it deserves to be.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

