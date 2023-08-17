After Black Clover, will My Hero Academia manga move out of Weekly Shonen Jump? Explored

One of the biggest criticisms fans have had of the Black Clover and My Hero Academia manga series in recent months has been their serialization schedule and the frequency of hiatuses. Whether short-term or long-term, planned or unplanned, fans have been critical of the relative inconsistency in release periods and the exact length of releases from the two series.

While Black Clover and My Hero Academia’s respective mangakas, Yuki Tabata and Kohei Horikoshi, don’t deserve hate for this, it nevertheless remains a fact regarding their series. Both have generally faced issues related to page length and maintaining regular serialization schedules, albeit with a few key differences between the two series in those regards.

Currently, with Tabata’s series having been announced for a move to Jump GIGA with the release of the latest spoilers, fans are questioning what fate awaits Horikoshi’s series. While it’s unclear if My Hero Academia will get the Black Clover treatment, the two series’ situations are similar enough that the possibility of such a move is worth exploring.

My Hero Academia may follow Black Clover to Jump GIGA once it reaches its final fight or ending chapters

While many fans are taking Black Clover’s move to Jump GIGA as a bad sign for its ending, it is more likely than not a benefit for Tabata and his staff. With all available evidence suggesting Tabata requested this move from Shueisha, he’ll likely use Jump GIGA’s quarterly release schedule to put out long-form chapters that give the series the ending it deserves.

This allows Tabata to work on chapters while prioritizing his health and personal life, while also giving fans a high-quality ending to the series. Although the infrequent releases are upsetting, the actual chapters fans get from the quarterly schedule will likely prove more than worth it. My Hero Academia and Horikoshi himself would likely also benefit from this same schedule.

Like Tabata, Horikoshi has also obviously been dealing with health issues through the serialization of My Hero Academia’s final arc. This is evident both from Horikoshi’s own author comments as well as the series’ inconsistent page counts for chapters. While Black Clover would often take hiatuses rather than publish low-page chapters, the two situations are nevertheless similar.

For Horikoshi and his series specifically, this would also give him much more time to plan out the series’ final arc and overall ending. Fans have long been criticizing Horikoshi of "winging it" throughout the final arc, with several nonsensical developments leading to this claim from readers. Although recent issues haven’t shown these same narrative incongruities, the series could only benefit from additional planning time.

One of the biggest arguments against My Hero Academia following Black Clover to Jump GIGA is that Weekly Shonen Jump would lose two of its four flagship series. With Jujutsu Kaisen also coming to an end relatively soon, this would essentially signal the "beginning of the end" for the new-gen series’ reigns over the publication. Since currently no series is seemingly poised to replace them, it could resultantly preemptively highlight the magazine’s grim future.

That being said, the benefits likely far outweigh the sole negative of such a move. While fans may be upset to see the series leave its "home," Horikoshi and his manga would likely only benefit by following Tabata and his series.

