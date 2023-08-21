My Hero Academia walks down the memory lane with Plus Ultra live concert

It was announced on Monday, August 21, 2023 that the various theme song artists for the My Hero Academia television anime series would be performing at an upcoming concert event. Set to take place in February 2024, it will be a two-day event, which will see at least eight bands who’ve done a theme song for the series performing live at the Yokohama Arena.

The event’s full title is ANI-ROCK FES. 2024 My Hero Academia PLUS ULTRA LIVE, although most fans are currently referring to it as the PLUS ULTRA LIVE concert for simplicity’s sake. Initial announcements for the event have teased that more artists will be announced as playing at the festival, but it’s unclear if these will only be artists who have contributed to the series.

In any case, fans are incredibly excited about My Hero Academia’s upcoming concert event, even international fans who likely won’t be attending in person. At the very least, fans can expect clips of the show to be shared on social media, and there’s a very real chance that the event is live-streamed globally as well.

My Hero Academia’s concert event set to revisit series’ past ahead of fourth film, seventh season premieres

The upcoming My Hero Academia concert event will be split into two days—Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25. BLUE ENCOUNT, amazarashi, miwa, and Ryokuoushoku Shakai will perform live on the first day. Currently announced performers for the second day include KANA-BOON, Soshi Sakiyama, SIX LOUNGE, and Little Glee Monster.

As mentioned above, these are the announced artists, and more acts will be confirmed as the event draws nearer. Advance tickets for the festival will be up for lottery from today, August 21, 2023, to September 18, 2023. Information regarding general sales and more will be announced at a later time.

The series most recently announced that a fourth anime film is on the way, as well as a seventh television anime season. While this would be exciting under normal circumstances, many fans are concerned that issues seen in the fifth season (produced concurrently alongside the third film) will arise yet again.

Many fans agree that the fifth season’s production looked wooden at best, and was essentially a slideshow at its absolute worst. Some fans even went as far as to say they dropped the series, since animation studio bones appeared to be prioritizing the film’s overall quality rather than that of the mainline anime series.

It’s worth noting that fans had less of an issue with the concurrent production overall than they did with how one project clearly received more resources.

