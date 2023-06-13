10 cutest anime girls of all time, ranked

With the number of anime getting released every season, it is hard to keep track of all the characters that have come and gone. However, there are a few characters that manage to touch one's heart, making them ever so memorable. That said, it is known to every anime fan that anime girls are made with a lot of detail, making them the most noticeable characters in the series.

When it comes to listing them out, there are several adorable anime girls. However, considering that there are many characters that fall under that category, we will take a look at only the top 10 cutest anime girls of all time. This list is created on the basis of both the appearance and personality of a character.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion.

Naruto's Hinata to Re:Zero's Rem: 10 cutest anime girls of all time

10) Hinata Hyuga from Naruto

Hinata Hyuga from Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hinata Hyuga might be the first crush of several anime fans. She is a kind, cute, and shy girl who had a crush on Naruto for the majority of the series. By the end of it, even Naruto came to notice her charm.

Considering Hinata's long journey in the series, from an adolescent girl to a young woman, her appearance has changed quite a few times. Nevertheless, all of her appearances have succeeded in charming the audience.

9) Mai Sakurajima from Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

Mai Sakurajima from Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Image via CloverWorks)

Considering that Mai Sakurajima is an actress and a model, she is certainly attractive. With that, her personality plays a huge role in enhancing her cuteness. However, she only shows her cute side when she is with her boyfriend, the series protagonist, Sakuta Azusagawa.

In most cases, Mai maintains her serious demeanor, however, her boyfriend almost always succeeds in making her blush and show her cute side.

8) Aisaka Taiga from Toradora!

Aisaka Taiga from Toradora! (Image via J.C.Staff)

Aisaka Taiga from Toradora! is one of the cutest anime girls due to her tsundere personality. While in most situations, she is of a ferocious nature, earning her the nickname "Palmtop Tiger," she does occasionally show her charming demeanor. However, this only comes out when she speaks about her love interest.

While in most cases it seems like Taiga does not care much for the ones around her, she has time and again shown her caring side towards her friends.

7) Megumin from KonoSuba

Megumin from KonoSuba (Image via Studio Deen)

Megumin is a prodigy from the Crimson Demon Village who aims to only master and use explosion magic. While her decision-making skills might not be the best, her looks and demeanor manage to win over everyone.

Megumin has a cute appearance, with a lean figure and red eyes. Thus, people around her often end up adoring her. However, what fans adore the most about her is her Chuunibyou personality, often leading to comedic incidents.

6) Shouko Komi from Komi Can't Communicate

Shouko Komi from Komi Can't Communicate (Image via OLM)

While Shouko Komi from Komi Can't Communicate is a newer character when compared to others, she has managed to win over anime fans instantly. She is very attractive, earning her the title of "Goddess." However, fans seem to not care much about her looks, as they seemingly can't get enough of her personality.

Shouko Komi has a severe communication disorder. Due to this, she finds it difficult to communicate with people. Nevertheless, she keeps trying her best to work on herself. Fans love watching her earnest attempts at getting close to others, despite her struggles.

5) Chika Fujiwara from Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Chika Fujiwara from Kaguya-sama: Love is War (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Chika Fujiwara instantly became one of the most popular anime girls when Kaguya-sama: Love is War released the "Chika Dance" as part of its ending theme song.

Chika Fujiwara is a very cute girl with pink hair and a child-like bubbly personality. However, despite her cute looks, she is very cunning and manages to trick her student council members to play games with her almost every day.

4) Miku Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets

Miku Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets (Image via Tezuka Productions)

While all five sisters in The Quintessential Quintuplets are charming and beautiful, Miku Nakano has managed to become the cutest out of them due to her shy and kind nature.

Fans love the character as she has been true to herself and was the first one to fall in love with the protagonist, Futaro Uesugi. While her sisters initially protested against Futaro being made their tutor, Miku tried to help him from the get-go and won fans' hearts.

3) Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer

Nezuko Kamado from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

While Nezuko Kamado was already quite cute, her transition to becoming a demon made her even cuter. With her ability to become smaller in size, Nezuko often becomes a younger version of herself and does the most adorable things to enchant the people around her and the fans.

Nezuko's cutest moment would be the one where she started running away from Kanao in her smaller form, almost looking like a toddler running away from their guardian.

2) Anya Forger from Spy x Family

Anya Forger from Spy x Family (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Not many anime characters have had an impact on fans quite like Anya Forger. Immediately after Spy x Family began airing, she became globally popular with every anime fan sharing clips of her shenanigans.

Anya is an esper, who often tries to help her parents in their daily activities. However, despite her failures, fans adore her as her personality and love for her family end up leaving them warm-hearted.

1) Rem from Re:Zero

Rem from Re: Zero (Image via White Fox)

Any anime fan who has watched Re:Zero will agree that Rem is the cutest anime girl. She is a demon girl who fell in love with the series protagonist, Natsuki Subaru. Following that, she followed him loyally and confessed her feelings to him, all while knowing that he was in love with another girl.

Regardless, Rem maintained her close relationship with Subaru. Moreover, she is willing to give away her life to protect him from any danger.

These were our picks of the cutest anime girls of all time. If you believe that we have missed out on any characters, do tell us in the comments.

Poll : 0 votes