The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie will be screened in North American theatres by Crunchyroll

The Quintessential Quintuplets sequel anime film was released on May 20, 2022.

On Wednesday, October 26, Crunchyroll announced that they will be screening The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie in North American theatres on December 2, 2022.

In the United States and Canada, the movie will be available in English dub as well as in Japanese with English subtitles. Along with the North American release, Crunchyroll has also decided to release the movie in other countries worldwide, with a few exceptions.

Fans of The Quintessential Quintuplets will get to watch the conclusion of the anime soon, as Crunchyroll is set to make The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie available in theatres across North America.

Along with its release in the US and Canada, Crunchyroll is also making the movie available globally in several countries, excluding those in Asia and the Middle East.

Here is a list of release dates for the countries where the movie will be screened:

Italy: October 31, 2022 (as a special event screening)

France: November 3-4, 2022 (as a limited release)

Spain: November 18-19, 2022

Australia and New Zealand: December 1, 2022

United Kingdom and Ireland: December 7-8, 2022

Germany: March 28, 2023

Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, and Hungary: Early 2023

The film was initially released on May 20, 2022, and has a runtime of 2 hours and 16 minutes. It acts as the finale for the anime, and thus was able to draw in viewers, earning a cumulative total of 2,156,699,320 yen as of July 31, which is about $16.46 million.

Who are the cast members for the English dub?

The English dub cast will be led by Lindsay Seidel, who will be reprising her role as Ichika Nakano. She had previously voiced Nagisa Shiota from Assassination Classroom and Eris Boreas Greyrat from Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. She will be joined by Jill Harris as Nino Nakano, as she too will be reprising her role from the anime. She had previously voiced Noelle Silva in Black Clover and Futaba in Aharen-san wa Hakarenai.

Joining them will be Felecia Angelle, Bryn Apprill, and Tia Ballard, all of whom will be reprising their roles from the anime as Miku Nakano, Yotsuba Nakano, and Itsuki Nakano, respectively.

Felecia Angelle had previously voiced Suzune Horikita in Classroom of the Elite and Kohaku in Dr. Stone. Bryn Apprill had previously voiced Mimosa Vermillion in Black Clover and Zenith Greyrat in Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation. Meanwhile, Tia Ballard had previously voiced Zero Two in DARLING in the FRANXX and Chiho Sasaki in The Devil is a Part-Timer.

Lastly, we have Josh Grelle as Futaro Uesugi and Terri Doty playing his younger counterpart. Josh Grelle had previously voiced Fumikage Tokoyami in My Hero Academia and Satori Tendo in Haikyuu!!. Meanwhile, Terri Doty had previously voiced Yuko Tachikawa in Parasyte -the maxim- and young Jiren in Dragon Ball Super.

