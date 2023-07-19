The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 4: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 4 is set to be released on July 25, 2023 at 11 pm JST. The latest episode was quite an emotional rollercoaster for both Komura and the audience watching this series. As usual, Mie-san forgetting her glasses led to a rather massive misunderstanding, which was luckily cleared by Azuma. While Komura certainly had a few odd days where things didn’t go well for him, he was also privy to a set of memorable events that were shown in the previous episode.

Mie-san’s tendency to forget her glasses reached a new level in The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 3. With that said, let us take a look at the important release details that include release times for various regions along with the streaming options for The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 4.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 4 release details

Episode 4 is scheduled to release on July 25, 2023 (Image via GoHands)

Viewers in Japan can watch the broadcast of the latest episode of The Girl I like Forgot Her Glasses on MBS and BS11 among other local networks available to them. Furthermore, international viewers can watch the latest episodes on Crunchyroll as well. But, this platform will only stream in selected regions.

There is a free alternative as well where Ani-One Asia will be simulcasting the episodes for free. But, this can be accessed only by selected regions in Asia. These episodes will also be released with English subtitles. The release times for various regions along with the corresponding time zones are listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, July 25, 2023, at 7:00 am

Central Daylight Time - Sunday, July 25, 2023, at 9:00 am

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, July 25, 2023, at 10:00 am

British Summer Time - Sunday, July 25, 2023, at 3:00 pm

Central European Summer Time - Sunday, July 25, 2023, at 4:00 pm

Gulf Standard Time - Sunday, July 25, 2023, at 6:00 pm

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, July 25, 2023, at 7:30 pm

China Standard Time - Sunday, July 25, 2023, at 10:00 pm

Philippine Time - Sunday, July 25, 2023, at 10:00 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time - Sunday, July 25, 2023, at 11:30 pm

A brief recap of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 3

Mie-san hugged Komura out of fear as she was alerted about the cockroach (Image via GoHands)

In episode 3 of this series, Mie-san tried not to squint since her friends mentioned that she might get wrinkles. When she greeted Komura without glaring at him, she looked rather adorable and this was a core memory for him. Furthermore, a cockroach was in close proximity to Mie when Komura carefully asked her to move away without alerting her about the insect. However, another student’s cry scared Mie and she ended up hugging him.

More importantly, Mie-san picked up a love letter that was fallen on the ground. She just wanted to ensure that the letter reached the intended person (Azuma) safely. The fact that it was a love letter led to her classmates thinking that this was a confession of her love for Azuma. But Azuma intervened and handled it with grace, clearing all the confusion immediately. Komura had the perfect chance to confess his feelings for Mie, but his fears got the better of him this time.

Stay tuned for more The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses manga and anime news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.