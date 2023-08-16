The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 8: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 8 is set to be released on Tuesday, August 22, at 11 pm JST. Following the adorable end to the previous episode, fans hope to see the next episode sooner. Fans can watch the series on Tokyo MX, MBS, and other Japanese TV networks.

The previous episode saw Komura getting to take Mie's glasses with him to his home to keep them safe. However, this did not end well, as he could no longer sleep. Meanwhile, Mie showed her small signs of affection toward him by giving him a massage and checking him out when she remembered bringing her glasses.

Komura and Mie will witness a confession in The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 8

Release date and time, where to watch

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 8 will be titled The Girl I Like and I Saw a Confession Together. The episode will be released on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 11 pm in Japan.

The eighth episode of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 am, Tuesday, August 22

Central Standard Time: 8:00 am, Tuesday, August 22

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 am, Tuesday, August 22

British Standard Time: 2:00 pm, Tuesday, August 22

Central European Time: 3:00 pm, Tuesday, August 22

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Tuesday, August 22

Philippine Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Tuesday, August 22

Australian Central Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Tuesday, August 22

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 8 will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX, BS11, AT-X, and other Japanese TV networks. Simultaneously, the anime will be available to stream on streaming giant Crunchyroll. As for fans in Southeast Asia, they can watch the anime for free on Ani-One Asia's YouTube channel.

Recap of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 7

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 7, titled I Brought Home the Girl I Like's Glasses, saw Mie subconsciously increase trying to catch a glimpse of Komura's face. Considering that she kept forgetting her glasses, she tried to lean in on him to see his details. She also took the opportunity to observe him while he was sleeping in classes.

The episode also saw Komura spotting Mie's forgotten glasses at home. Given that they were going to meet after the weekend, Komura offered Mie to take her glasses home for safekeeping. Despite being happy to take Mie's belonging to his home, Komura could not sleep, believing that Mie was at his home.

What to expect from The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 8?

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 8, titled The Girl I Like and I Saw a Confession Together, will see Komura wandering into a confession. As per the preview, he is set to follow a cat around the schoolyard. That's when he happens to walk into Azuma, being confessed by a girl.

However, given the circumstance, Komura is set to hide himself not to interrupt the confession. That's when Mie, who came looking for the cat, is set to come to the same spot. This is set to leave Komura panicking, trying not to be caught.

