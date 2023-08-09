The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 7: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 7 is set to release on August 15, 2023. The latest episode had a few fans worried as Mie Ai and Komura Kaede had to follow a new seating arrangement due to the new term. However, Komura sighed in relief as he managed to sit next to Mie-san despite the turn of events.

In the upcoming episode, fans can witness Mie-san slowly admitting the way she truly feels about Komura Kaede. During an interaction that took place, she acknowledged the effect Komura had on her and even felt like she wanted him all to herself.

Here are the release and streaming details for The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 7.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 7 release details

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 7 will be released on August 15, 2023, at 11 pm JST. Viewers in Japan can tune into MBS or BS11, among other local networks, to watch the episode.

Global audiences can watch the latest episodes of the series on Crunchyroll, as they acquired the streaming rights for this series. Fans will have to pay for Crunchyroll's subscription services because the episodes will not be available for free.

However, fans in the Southeast Asian region can watch the episodes for free on Ani-One Asia's official YouTube channel. All the aforementioned platforms will stream the English-subtitled version of the episode. The release time along with the corresponding time zones are listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, August 15, 2023, at 8:00 am

Central Daylight Time - Sunday, August 15, 2023, at 10:00 am

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, August 15, 2023, at 11:00 am

British Summer Time - Sunday, August 15, 2023, at 4:00 pm

Central European Summer Time - Sunday, August 15, 2023, at 5:00 pm

Gulf Standard Time - Sunday, August 15, 2023, at 7:00 pm

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, August 15, 2023, at 8:30 pm

China Standard Time - Sunday, August 15, 2023, at 11:00 pm

Philippine Time - Sunday, August 15, 2023, at 11:00 pm

A brief recap of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 6

uta-chan 歌 | 🌸 @Anime1107Uta



i expect more development in the next episodes !



anime : suki na ko ga megane wo wasureta / the girl i like forgot her glasses episode 6



it's obvious now that mie already likes komura. but it seems like she's still oblivious about both of his feelings and her own. i expect more development in the next episodes ! anime : suki na ko ga megane wo wasureta / the girl i like forgot her glasses episode 6

In episode 6, Mie-san wanted to visit the nearby post office but forgot her glasses once again. She was happy to receive Komura’s help. However, his friends called him to the arcade after school. After displaying interest, he shot their request down since he had plans. Mie-san felt quite guilty and tried to carry out her tasks for the day by herself. At this stage, she admitted that Komura makes her happy and that she even thought about wanting him all to herself.

Soon, it was time for the seating arrangement for the new school term, which was determined by drawing a chit that had a number on it. Komura and Mie were separated, which affected him. His new neighbor, Hibuchi, took note of his behavior and asked Mie if she’d swap places with her. Hibuchi made an excuse pertaining to her poor eyesight, and Mie-san agreed to her request. Now Komura and Mie are seated next to each other for the new school term.

What to expect in The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 7

The preview of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 7 featured Komura Kaede going to Mie-san’s house for the first time. One can infer that Mie-san forgot her glasses in school, and Komura will most likely take it upon himself to deliver them to her house. Komura's nervousness and excitement will be the highlights of the upcoming episode.

