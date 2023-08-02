The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 6: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 6 is set to release on August 8, 2023. The latest episode was quite the rollercoaster for Komura Kaede since it was Valentine’s Day. While it was smooth sailing for the most part, Komura certainly had some nerve-racking moments in Mie-san’s presence.

The upcoming episode will most likely focus on the new school term. Usually, a new school term also means a shift in the seating arrangement, which could potentially cause some problems for the protagonist.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 6 release details

A preview of episode 6 of the series (Image via GoHands)

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 6 will be released on August 8, 2023, at 11 pm JST. Viewers in Japan can watch the latest episodes on BS11 and MBS, as well as other local networks.

Global audiences can watch the episodes on Crunchyroll, as the anime streaming giant has acquired the rights to stream this series. It should be noted that the episode will not be available for free on Crunchyroll, and fans will need to avail of their paid services to access their catalog.

Fans in the Southeast Asian region can watch the latest episodes for free on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel. It will release the English-subtitled version of the episode.

The release times for various regions, along with their corresponding time zones, have been listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, August 8, 2023, at 8:00 am

Central Daylight Time - Sunday, August 8, 2023, at 10:00 am

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, August 8, 2023, at 11:00 am

British Summer Time - Sunday, August 8, 2023, at 4:00 pm

Central European Summer Time - Sunday, August 8, 2023, at 5:00 pm

Gulf Standard Time - Sunday, August 8, 2023, at 7:00 pm

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, August 8, 2023, at 8:30 pm

China Standard Time - Sunday, August 8, 2023, at 11:00 pm

Philippine Time - Sunday, August 8, 2023, at 11:00 pm

A brief recap of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 5

Episode 5 of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses focused on the much-awaited Valentine's Day event. Komura looked forward to meeting Mie-san and receiving the customary chocolate from her. However, he was quite sad to realize that she was unable to save one for him.

It seemed like Mie-san was just as sad because she really wanted to give Komura some chocolate, as she spent the whole day thinking of ways to make up for this accident. She said she would do anything for Komura as a way of making up to him.

Komura decided to use this opportunity to confess his feelings toward Mie-san, but he couldn’t muster enough courage and decided to tell her some other time. Exactly one month later, it was White Day, and it was Komura’s chance to give Mie-san some chocolate.

However, she seemed to have gained some weight and instructed Komura to intervene every time she went on a gluttonous rampage. Komura couldn’t hesitate, but he ended up giving a sweet treat that he bought for Mie-san, who was extremely thankful for it.

Stay tuned for more The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses manga and anime news as 2023 progresses.

