The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 5: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 5 will release on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The previous episode showed substantial growth in Mie-san and Komura-kun’s relationship in the series. At this point, it’s pretty clear that Mie-san will find ways to either lose or forget her glasses at school, but this certainly works in Komura-kun’s favor as the two have a reason to interact with each other.

It’s pretty clear that both enjoy each other’s company, but they are too shy to initiate a casual conversation that doesn’t involve helping the other. That being said, their relationship is gradually growing in the anime series, and eventually, we might see the two take things to the next level.

This article will cover the release date, among other essential details surrounding The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 5, and a brief recap of the previous episode to bring you up to speed.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 5 release details

A preview of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 5 (Image via GoHands)

As stated earlier, The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 5 will release on August 1, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The episode will be available on MBS and BS11, among other Japanese local networks. Global audiences can stream the latest episodes on Crunchyroll. However, this streaming platform is only available in select regions. Furthermore, fans must avail themselves of the platform’s paid services to access their catalog and watch the episodes.

Fans in the Southeast Asian region can watch the latest episodes for free on the Ani-One Asia official YouTube channel. The release dates for various areas and their respective time zones have been listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time - Sunday, August 1, 2023, at 7:00 am

Central Daylight Time - Sunday, August 1, 2023, at 9:00 am

Eastern Daylight Time - Sunday, August 1, 2023, at 10:00 am

British Summer Time - Sunday, August 1, 2023, at 3:00 pm

Central European Summer Time - Sunday, August 1, 2023, at 4:00 pm

Gulf Standard Time - Sunday, August 1, 2023, at 6:00 pm

Indian Standard Time - Sunday, August 1, 2023, at 7:30 pm

China Standard Time - Sunday, August 1, 2023, at 10:00 pm

Philippine Time - Sunday, August 1, 2023, at 10:00 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time - Sunday, August 1, 2023, at 11:30 pm

A brief recap of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses episode 4

Episode 4, “I Chose a Pair of Glasses for the Girl I Like,” started with Mie-san forgetting her glasses again. The two were outdoors and bumped into each other. The weather was quite cold, and Mie-san accidentally bought hot black coffee from the vending machine. After taking a sip, she offered it to Komura-kun because she didn’t particularly like the beverage. He was too flustered because drinking from the same can as Mie-san would be an “indirect kiss,” therefore, he refused her offer.

This episode of The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses also showed that Mie-san cares about how Komura-kun perceives her. She didn’t want messy hair when she met him in school. Furthermore, another incident occurred wherein Mie-san forgot her glasses in the washroom. One of her classmates handed it over to Komura-kun by making him wear it. He accidentally cornered the poor classmate because his vision was compromised. This misunderstanding led to Mie-san showing pangs of jealousy, and she physically separated them.

Finally, Komura-kun was asked to choose a pair of glasses for Mie-san. He was incredibly indecisive and couldn’t bring himself to choose one. He confessed to Mie-san that he wasn’t of use since he couldn’t pick one and that she looked good no matter what. She went with the usual pair, and the episode ended happily.

More news about The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses manga and the anime is to be expected and will be published as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.