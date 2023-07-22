The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses manga to end in Spring 2024

Koume Fujichika's rom-com manga series, The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses, is ending in Spring 2024 with its 12th Volume. This news has surfaced following the release of Vol. 11 on July 22, 2023.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses, also known as Suki na Ko ga Megane wo Wasureta, was earlier given a green-lit for the anime adaptation. It premiered on July 4, 2023, as a part of the Summer 2023 lineup. So far, three episodes of this high school rom-com anime have been released.

Ai Mie and Kaede Komura's rom-com story in The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses ends in the 12th volume

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses vol. 11 cover (Image via Koume Fujichika/ Gangan Joker)

The 11th Volume of Koume Fujichika's romantic-comedy manga, The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses, was published on Saturday, July 22, 2023. From chapters 96 to 102, i.e., seven chapters were collected in the 11th volume of the manga.

Additionally, the 11th volume has also provided information regarding the manga's ending. As mentioned above, Koume Fujichika's rom-com manga, The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses, will end with the 12th volume. The next volume will be released next year in Spring. Unfortunately, no release date has been provided as of now.

Ai Mie and Kaede Komura in the anime (Image via GoHands)

Koume Fujichika's romantic-comedy manga featuring the central characters Ai Mie and Kaede Komura was serialized in Square Enix's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine in November 2018. However, the mangaka published the manga on her official Twitter account before that.

A total of 102 chapters have been released as of writing this article. Comikey has acquired the license from Square Enix to release the manga in English for the international audience. Eighty-three manga chapters have been released digitally in Comikey so far, with the 84th one scheduled to be released in three days.

About The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses manga

Kaede and Ai in the anime (Image via GoHands)

Koume Fujichika's rom-com manga The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses plays with the theme of romance and comedy in a high school setting and introduces a very interesting premise.

The plot centers on two characters, Kaede Komura and Ai Mie. Kaede has a huge crush on her deskmate Ai Mie, and he cannot take his eyes away from her. Ai's beautiful eyes beneath her glasses captivated him.

However, one day he noticed that Ai forgot to bring her glasses to school, despite having poor eyesight. As an absentminded girl, Ai Mie often forgets to bring her glasses to school.

Kaede looking at Ai (Image via GoHands)

Thankfully her friend, Kaede Komura, is always there to help her out. That's how the duo develops a unique bond. The chemistry between Ai and Kaede is embedded with sweetness.

The author Fujichika's manga also inspired an anime adaptation of the series that premiered on July 4, 2023, under the production of GoHands Studios, with the director Katsumasa Yokomine at the helm.

The chief director of the anime series is Susumu Kudou. With beautiful animation and voice acting, the anime has stayed true to the manga and managed to capture the essence of the manga.

