My Hero Academia chapter 395 spoilers and raw scans: Ochaco Uraraka vs Himiko Toga leads to a major character’s tragic end

My Hero Academia chapter 395 spoilers released today reveal that Ochaco and Toga’s fight was never supposed to have a happy ending. The official translation of the chapter is set to be published in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 33 on Monday, July 24, at 12 AM JST.

In the previous chapter, Ochaco had a Quirk Awakening and battled Toga’s Dead Man’s Legion to get everyone to safety. Despite being stabbed, she managed to get through to Toga, who opened up to the other girl. Ochaco embraced Toga, helping her get over her trauma and allowing the Twice clones to disappear.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia chapter 395.

My Hero Academia chapter 395 spoilers all but confirm Toga sacrificing herself for Ochaco

According to My Hero Academia chapter 395 spoilers, the chapter is named “What Lies Beyond My Happiness.”

The chapter begins with the clones disappearing. Two clones, who accosted Iida and Hawks while they were heading towards the fallen Todoroki family, disappear as well, leading Hawks to remark that Twice was a good guy. Toga narrates that wielding her knife, which allows her to transform into the people she loves, was a mistake.

She stands near a fallen Ochaco, who is dizzy and immobile due to blood loss from her stan wound. Toga realizes that even in her wounded state, Ochaco did not let go of her awakened quirk until everyone was safely returned to the ground. Toga herself is severely hurt due to overusing her quirk, and looking around, she sees how many people were hurt because of her, including Ochaco.

Ochaco facing Toga's clones (Image via Shueisha/Kohei Horikoshi)

She tells Ochaco that even though she believed in the League of Villains’ view of destroying the world so that a new one can be made, Ochaco’s words have made her realize that this world is worth protecting too. My Hero Academia chapter 395 spoilers then show Toga deciding to give all of her blood to Ochaco to save her.

She drinks Ochaco’s blood to transform into her and uses her needles to facilitate a transfusion. While Ochaco feels her body healing, she also realizes what would happen if Toga continues this way. She begs Toga to stop, but the other girl simply calls her “weird” and continues the transfusion. Toga confesses that while Dabi burned down that house that suffocated her, the pain in her heart still continued.

Toga's story comes full circle in My Hero Academia chapter 395 spoilers (Image via Icarus! @Twitter)

However, Ochaco’s words alleviated the heaviness from her heart. Toga realizes that if the people in her childhood treated her with openness as Ochaco did, she would have used her Quirk in not envy and Love, but out of pure love alone. She could have used her Quirk to transform into others and use the extra blood to save a lot of people.

My Hero Academia chapter 395 spoilers then show a vision of Toga releasing a little bird to fly away across an open sky. The chapter then returns to the battlefield where Toga and Ochaco are lying beside each other, both unconscious as Toga slowly turns back to herself. The spoilers and accompanying raw scans leave it unclear whether Toga dies, but that seems to be the most logical conclusion.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as the series progresses. Readers will find a detailed list of My Hero Academia chapter 395 exact release date and time here.

