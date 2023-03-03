My Hero Academia chapter 382 explains why Toga can’t properly use Twice’s Quirk to copy Dabi and Shigaraki's

My Hero Academia chapter 382 spoilers were released earlier in the week, bringing with them the exciting continuation to the Final War arc of the series. Fans saw the Hawks and All For One come to the realization that the war's situation could change drastically once Himiko Toga began using her full power.

On cue, Toga then began making clones of Dabi (also known as Toya Todoroki), All For One, and Tomura Shigaraki. However, My Hero Academia chapter 382’s spoilers then revealed that the clones she made of the aforementioned trio are unable to use their Quirks, or in All For One’s case, any of their Quirks.

Despite the issue's spoilers being poorly structured, Toga provides an understandable rationale for the events that have unfolded.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down exactly why Toga can’t have the clones of the other League members use their Quirks, as well as briefly recaps My Hero Academia chapter 382’s alleged spoilers.

My Hero Academia chapter 382 spoilers point out the fatal flaw in Toga using Twice’s Quirk

Brief spoiler recap

My Hero Academia chapter 382’s alleged spoilers begin by claiming that both Hawks and All For One realize that Toga using her full power could drastically exacerbate the current situation. She does so thereafter, making clones of Shigaraki, Dabi, and All For One himself.

However, Shigaraki’s clone is unable to use his Decay Quirk, as the issue shifts perspectives.

It’s then revealed that if Toga was able to end things by transforming into other League members, she would’ve done so at the start. Because she hasn't, there must be a condition that hasn't yet been met, which is that she can only use the Quirks of people she loves. It is then revealed that the same is true for Toga's clones created through Twice's Quirk.

My Hero Academia chapter 382 spoilers allegedly then reveal that because she doesn’t love the League members enough, the clones can’t use their Quirks. Toga is seen crying over this, and it is revealed that she knew this all along but was hoping things would change. While the issue shifts focus to Tokoyami taking on All For One, she laments that she can't truly become Twice.

Various other Heroes support Tokoyami however they can, but it’s useless, with All For One (now teenaged) using an explosion to drive Dark Shadow back. He then tries to fly away, eventually revealing Gigantomachia to be on the horizon. He tells Machia to destroy the Heroes, but Machia then throws a mountain at All For One, revealing Shinsou and Kirishima to be riding Machia, who is being controlled by the former’s Quirk and Persona Chords.

Why Toga can’t properly use Twice’s Quirk, explained

Tim⛓️ @Timmidoriya @Alex20040618 because twice only has that ability, Toga has to love a person to use their quirks, she can only transform into them and if she loves them enough use it, but because she doesn’t love the league like that only TWICE it doesn’t work. @Alex20040618 because twice only has that ability, Toga has to love a person to use their quirks, she can only transform into them and if she loves them enough use it, but because she doesn’t love the league like that only TWICE it doesn’t work.

Long before My Hero Academia chapter 382’s alleged spoilers were released, the series had established that Twice, also known as Jin Bubaigawara, was a very compassionate person. Upon finding and joining the League of Villains, he admitted to have finally found a place he could belong, and friends who he could truly love.

This is what allowed him to use his Quirk, Double, to create clones of other League members which could use their associated member’s Quirk. This is demonstrated during the Forest Training Camp arc when a clone of Dabi made by Twice is able to use Dabi’s Blueflame Quirk on Vlad King and Shota Aizawa.

Flash forward to My Hero Academia chapter 382, and fans have now learned that it was this compassion and love for his new friends which allowed Twice to use his Quirk in this way. This is further supported by Toga saying that she’s unable to do this because of not loving the other League members enough.

Tim⛓️ @Timmidoriya @Alex20040618 even if she can use her quirk through twice, the rule still sets because it’s not TWICE using his quirk, it’s Toga using twices quirk if that makes sense?!!? @Alex20040618 even if she can use her quirk through twice, the rule still sets because it’s not TWICE using his quirk, it’s Toga using twices quirk if that makes sense?!!?

Whereas Twice connected with and cared for each of the other League members deeply, Toga’s only real connection stemming from her involvement in the organization was with Twice. This is why she’s able to use his Quirk to create clones in the first place, but she’s unable to make them as powerful as Twice was able to due to this lack of love for the other League members.

Toga’s words in the alleged My Hero Academia chapter 382 spoilers also see her emphasize that she does love Dabi and Tomura, even if she isn’t able to use their powers. This seemingly implies that there’s a certain depth of emotion or love that must be met in order to allow clones made with the Double Quirk to use their original’s Quirks freely.

