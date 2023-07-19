Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 receives Hindi dub on Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda via email correspondence on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, that they are producing a Hindi dub for Jujutsu Kaisen season 1. The anime is set to premiere on Friday, July 28, 2023, on Crunchyroll. Additionally, the company also announced the voice cast and an exclusive premiere date for the same.

Jujutsu Kaisen follows the action-packed tale of high-schooler Itadori Yuji, who meddled with the talisman of a cursed spirit and ended up becoming a curse himself. Following that, he transferred to Jujutsu High to be guided by the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, as he aims to one day exorcise the curse.

Crunchyroll announces Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 Hindi dub and voice cast

JJK season 1 cour 2 key visual (Image via MAPPA)

As announced by Crunchyroll on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 is set to receive a Hindi dub on the streaming platform, which will be released on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Before the anime premieres on Crunchyroll, the first two episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 Hindi dub are set to receive an exclusive screening on July 20, 2023. The company is hosting an anime fan event in Maison PVR, Jio World Drive, Mumbai. The registrations for the same are still open.

The Hindi voice cast and characters are as follows:

Yuji Itadori will be played by Vidit Kumar (Stranger Things, Adventure Time)

Megumi Fushiguro will be played by Sahil Kulkarni (Beyblade Burst)

Nobara Kugisaki will be played by Suvela Sharma (Emily in Paris, Enola Holmes)

Satoru Gojo will be played by Lohit Sharma (Squid Game, DC’s Titans)

Ryomen Sukuna will be played by Archit Maurya (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045)

The voice cast members for the other characters may get revealed later.

Tanjiro and Mitsuri as seen in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc (Image via Ufotable)

The Hindi dub of Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 complements Crunchyroll's expanding slate of Hindi dubbed anime library. Some of the other anime to receive Hindi dubs include Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc, MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES, and The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2.

Additionally, as part of the Summer 2023 anime season, the streaming company has also announced Hindi dubs of eight anime, including Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3, Masamune-kun's Revenge R, and others.

Currently, anime fans in India can try Crunchyroll for free for 14 days by visiting its official website or downloading its application. The membership plans start from as low as ₹79 per month.

