Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3: Release date, Cast, What to expect, and more

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3 will premiere in Summer 2023. This anime series is based on the popular manga written and illustrated by Reiji Miyajima, which was launched in July 2017 in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine and is still ongoing.

The second season of the Rent-A-Girlfriend anime aired from July to September 2022. Since then, fans have been eager to see more of Kazuya and Chizuru's love story. With less than a month remaining until the premiere of season 3, here is all the information that fans should know about the upcoming season of the rom-com.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3 is set to air very soon and will introduce a new character

When is the series releasing?

Kazuya as seen in the trailer for season 3 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The official announcement states that Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3 will premiere on July 7, 2023. Both the first season and the second season maintained a similar trend of July releases. This indicates a recurring tradition established by the creators.

Chizuru as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment)

The third season of the anime is set to debut in July on the Super Animeism block, airing on MBS, TBS, and 26 other affiliated networks. Crunchyroll, the worldwide licensor of the series excluding Asia, is anticipated to stream the new season concurrently with its airing, mirroring their approach with the second season. Viewers in Asia can watch the new season, as well as previous seasons, on the Muse Asia YouTube channel.

Staff and cast members

Kazuya as seen in the trailer for season 3 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

In the upcoming Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3, Shinya Une will be taking over from Kazuomi Koga as the new director. Mitsutaka Hirota has been entrusted with the task of developing the scripts for the season. The character designs will be handled by Kanna Hirayama, while the music composition will be done by HYADAIN.

Returning staff members also include sound director Hajime Takakuwa, art director Minoru Akiba, color key artist Fumiko Ishiguro, compositing director of photography Shintaro Sakai, and editor Yumiko Nakaba.

In Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3, Shun Horie is set to reprise his role as Kazuya Kinoshita, while Sora Amamiya will continue to play Chizuru Mizuhara. Sumi Sakurasawa will be played by Rie Takahashi, Mami Nanami by Aoi Yuki, and Ruka Sarashina by Nao Toyama. Additionally, Yu Serizawa will join the cast as Mini Yaemori.

Furthermore, Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3 will feature a new opening theme song titled Renai mm Film, to be performed by halca, while Amber's will perform the ending theme song called End Roll for the series.

What is the series about and what to expect?

Mini Yaemori will play a major role in season 3 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Rent-A-Girlfriend is about Kazuya Kinoshita, a college student, whose girlfriend dumps him after only a month of dating. Initially hesitant to repeat the dating process, Kazuya ultimately uses a dating app to hire a girlfriend named Chizuru Mizuhara.

One thing leads to another and Kazuya has to continue renting Chizuru in order to keep up appearances with his family and friends. However, things get completed when they realize that they are not only neighbors but also attend the same college. As the story progresses, Kazuya develops feelings for Chizuru and becomes desperate to transform their relationship into a genuine one.

Rent-A-Girlfriend season 3 will begin adapting from volume 13, chapter 104. In the upcoming installment, fans will be introduced to Mini Yaemori, a cosplayer who attends the same college as Kazuya and Chizuru. There will be twelve episodes in total.

Poll : 0 votes