The Dangers in My Heart season 2 announced for 2024

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 has been officially announced for January 2024. The announcement was made soon after the end of the first season's final episode, with a special illustration and a preview video released on the anime's website.

The Dangers in My Heart follows the story of Kyotaro Ichikawa, a lonesome boy who used to fantasize about murdering his popular classmate Yamada Anna. However, when she started interacting with him, he found her to be rather quirky and warmed up to her. Slowly, they began growing closer to each other.

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 releases special illustration and teaser

After the end of The Dangers in My Heart season 1 episode 12, the anime revealed that the production for The Dangers in My Heart season 2 had begun. The anime is set to be released in January 2024.

The announcement was made with a special illustration created by manga creator Norio Sakurai. Along with this, the anime also released a preview video, which showcased some of the dialogues from the series, voiced by the voice actors Hina Youmiya (Yamada Anna) and Shun Horie (Ichikawa Kyotaro).

While several leaks had hinted to fans that The Dangers in My Heart season 2 was in production, they did not expect the anime to also reveal a release window during the announcement.

How fans reacted to the announcement

Fans were quite hyped by the anime's first season and were especially hoping to watch the future season. They had no doubt that the anime would receive a second season and were glad that the announcement was made sooner rather than later.

RobKuro85 @RobKuro85 @animetv_jp Has no doubt, very much looking forward to the 2nd season

PAINT @DfuriousJ @animetv_jp I just finished watching this series. I found this to be pretty entertaining and I'm glad it's getting a season 2. Definitely the best romance I've watched this season

Koya_xender @KoyaXender @Zer0BrainWaves @animetv_jp I hate romance anime but I love this because it actually has progress and the few tropes actually make sense because they are going through puberty so them acting weird when being close to each other fits well

The Dangers in My Heart, unlike other romance anime, managed to draw in non-romance anime fans as well. One fan shared how they loved the characters' progress in the story. Considering that the characters were still in high school, their actions seemed justified to fans.

There were also a few anime fans who didn't like it. They tried to claim that The Dangers in My Heart was overrated and did not deserve the viewership it garnered. They even tried to mock the fans who watched the anime.

Z.exe😤 @Zer0BrainWaves @animetv_jp Imagine sitting down and watching this😭Couldn't be me

Most people loved the first season and believed that it was the best romcom anime to be released during Spring 2023 anime season. Thus, they were glad that the next season was set to be released at the start of the next year, meaning that fans would not have to wait for long.

