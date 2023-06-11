The Dangers in My Heart episode 12: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Dangers in My Heart episode 12 will be released on Sunday, June 18, at 1:30 am JST on TV Asahi, BS Asahi, and other Japanese TV networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Saturday in most countries.

The previous episode saw Ichikawa being confronted by Haruya for Yamada's LINE contact. However, Ichikawa refused to give it. Following that, he finally declared his feelings for Yamada out loud. While he said it to Moeko and not Yamada, he hopes to express the same soon.

Yamada may meet Ichikawa's family in The Dangers in My Heart episode 12

Release date and time, where to watch

Yamada as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart episode 12 will be released on Saturday, June 17, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Sunday, June 18, at 1:30 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming The Dangers in My Heart episode 12 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Saturday, June 17

Central Standard Time: 10:30 am, Saturday, June 17

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Saturday, June 17

British Standard Time: 4:30 pm, Saturday, June 17

Central European Time: 5:30 pm, Saturday, June 17

Indian Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Saturday, June 17

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, June 18

Australian Central Standard Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, June 18

Moeko as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The anime will first air on TV Asahi, BS Asahi, and other networks in Japan. Following that, it will be available to stream internationally on HIDIVE and Amazon Prime Video.

Recap of The Dangers in My Heart episode 11

Ichikawa as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart episode 11, titled We're a Bit Alike, opened with Ichikawa hurting his arm soon after reaching Akita. That night, when he was on a video call with Yamada, his sister learned about his brother's connection to Yamada. Later, upon returning from Akita, Ichikawa gifted Yamada a souvenir. That's when she gifted her scarf in return.

On New Year's Eve, Haruya confronted Ichikawa about Yamada's LINE contact. With some help from Moeko, he managed to get away. Soon after, he stated his feelings for Yamada out loud to Moeko and hoped to reveal the same directly to her one day.

What to expect from The Dangers in My Heart episode 12?

Kana as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart episode 12 will likely see Yamada meeting Ichikawa's family. While the former is planning to meet Ichikawa alone on New Year's for the shrine visit, with Ichikawa's poor luck, Yamada is bound to meet his family as well. Thus, there is a good chance that she will join the Ichikawa family during the shrine visit.

While the chances of Ichikawa's parents meddling with Yamada are low, his sister Kana is bound to try and learn more about her. That being said, the next episode might see Yamada learn something embarrassing about Ichikawa's past.

