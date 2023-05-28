The Dangers in My Heart episode 10: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Dangers in My Heart episode 10 will be released on Sunday, June 4, at 1:30 am JST. The episode will premiere on TV Asahi, BS Asahi, and other Japanese TV networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Saturday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Ichikawa suspecting Yamada of using him. Hence, he tried to keep his distance from him. However, upon realizing that he was wrong, the two got back together stronger. Following that, Yamada and Ichikawa exchanged LINE contacts and planned to visit each other during the holidays.

Ichikawa and Yamada may go out together in The Dangers in My Heart episode 10

Release date and time, where to watch

Ichikawa and Yamada as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart episode 10 will be released on Saturday, June 3, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Sunday, June 4, at 1:30 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming The Dangers in My Heart episode 10 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Saturday, June 3

Central Standard Time: 10:30 am, Saturday, June 3

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Saturday, June 3

British Standard Time: 4:30 pm, Saturday, June 3

Central European Time: 5:30 pm, Saturday, June 3

Indian Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Saturday, June 3

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, June 4

Australian Central Standard Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, June 4

Ichikawa as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The anime will first air on TV Asahi, BS Asahi, and other networks in Japan. Following that, it will be available to stream internationally on HIDIVE and Amazon Prime Video.

Recap of The Dangers in My Heart episode 9

Yamada as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart episode 9, titled Hate Yamada, saw Yamada wanting to share LINE contacts with Ichikawa. However, he did not get the hint at first. Following that, a boy at school tried to invite Yamada to his home. So when Yamada's closeness to Ichikawa made the boy stop his attempts, Ichikawa suspected that Yamada was using her.

Thus, Ichikawa started keeping his distance from Yamada. This hurt Yamada as she did not know what she did wrong. Ichikawa realized that he was mistaken and apologized to Yamada. After that, Yamada hugged Ichikawa, exchanged LINE contacts, and planned to meet him on Christmas Eve.

What to expect from The Dangers in My Heart episode 10?

Yamada as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart episode 10 will most likely see Yamada and Ichikawa going out together on Christmas Eve. While they are set to meet so that Yamada can lend a manga to Ichikawa, Yamada may have some other plans. She will try to spend some time with Ichikawa on Christmas Eve. Thus, the two can be expected to go to a mall after they meet near the Hachiku statue at Shibuya.

Ichikawa and Yamada have already hugged each other. Thus, there is a good chance that they will get closer on Christmas Eve.

Poll : 0 votes