The Dangers in My Heart episode 8: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Dangers in My Heart episode 8 will be released on Sunday, May 21, at 1:30 am JST on TV Asahi, BS Asahi, and other networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Saturday, May 20, in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Ichikawa learn about Yamada's career progress as she was appearing in a reality tv series and is set to appear in a movie. In the meantime, Yamada and Ichikawa happened to get their jackets swapped and also got seated closer to each other.

Yamada may want to be open about her closeness to Ichikawa in The Dangers in My Heart episode 8

Release date and time, where to watch

The Dangers in My Heart episode 8 will be released on Saturday, May 20, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Sunday, May 21, at 1:30 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming The Dangers in My Heart episode 8 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Saturday, May 20

Central Standard Time: 10:30 am, Saturday, May 20

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Saturday, May 20

British Standard Time: 4:30 pm, Saturday, May 20

Central European Time: 5:30 pm, Saturday, May 20

Indian Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Saturday, May 20

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, May 21

Australian Central Standard Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, May 21

The anime will first air on TV Asahi, BS Asahi, and other networks in Japan, following which, it will be available to stream internationally on HIDIVE and Amazon Prime Video.

What to expect from The Dangers in My Heart episode 8?

The Dangers in My Heart episode 8 will most likely see Yamada become more expressively close to Ichikawa after she felt a wave of happiness from knowing that he will watch the film in which she is set to appear. Now that they are seated close to each other, they might spend more time together, which could altogether help Ichikawa behave normally around Yamada.

As for Ichikawa, he might try to understand why he felt relieved upon realizing that Yamada is still far from her goal of becoming a celebrity. While his reaction hints that he is afraid that Yamada would be unattainable to him if she became popular, his mind is yet to accept the same.

Recap of The Dangers in My Heart episode 7

The Dangers in My Heart episode 7, titled We Swapped Places, saw Ichikawa and Yamada mistakenly swap their jackets after their PE class. While Ichikawa was left tense about the same, it seemed like she knew it all along and wore it around in the school, returning it later.

In the episode, Ichikawa learned about Yamada's career as she appeared in a show and is set to appear in a movie. However, her roles were small, which relieved Ichikawa.

The episode also saw Ichikawa and Yamada get seated close to each other after their homeroom teacher switched the seating arrangement.

