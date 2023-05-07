Following the premiere of The Dangers in My Heart episode 6, the anime shared a new visual that depicted the famous scene from the manga that fans were eagerly awaiting. The scene unveiled a new chapter in the story as Ichikawa happened to hold Yamada's hand.

The Dangers in My Heart, by Norio Sakurai, follows the story of Kyoutaro Ichikawa as he carried a murderous intent towards his beautiful classmate Anna Yamada. However, as he gets closer to her, he starts noticing how much of a ditz she is, following which, his feelings towards her turn into something else entirely.

The Dangers in My Heart anime shares new visual featuring Ichikawa and Yamada

Following the release of The Dangers in My Heart episode 6, titled I Metled It, the anime released a new visual on its official website and social media handles. The new visual depicted the famous scene from the manga in which Ichikawa held Yamada's hand in the library.

In The Dangers in My Heart episode, a new sign was put up in the library, instructing students not to have food in the library. Nevertheless, Yamada could not stop herself and went on to eat chocolates in the library.

Yamada as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

However, as Yamada was about to eat a chocolate, Ichikawa noticed that the librarian was in the room and was about to spot Yamada having food in there. Thus, Ichikawa held Yamada's hand in an attempt to hide it from the librarian. The scene was huge, considering it was the first time the two held hands.

At the time both felt embarrassed and it seemed like it was the last time Yamada was set to be in the library, however, the next day, she came to the library again to do her homework and cut down on her food to 1/3rd of the portion.

How fans reacted to the scene in the anime

Fans were in love with the scene as the anime was accurately able to depict the tension between the two characters. Moreover, the fans had been waiting for this scene to be animated for quite a long time. To now witness the scene being animated was simply too special for them.

John Garcia @JohnDark_26 @bokuyaba_anime beautiful episode, I waited so long to see this animated part that I cried with emotion to see it @bokuyaba_anime beautiful episode, I waited so long to see this animated part that I cried with emotion to see it 😊

Romcom anime fans were having a fun time as they knew that anime was great and hence asked other anime fans to watch it as several great moments were set to arrive further in the story. That being said, the fans found Ichikawa and Yamada cute together and hope to see more from them.

