The Dangers in My Heart episode 6: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Dangers in My Heart episode 6 will be released on Sunday, May 7, at 1:30 am JST on TV Asahi, BS Asahi, and other networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Saturday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Ichikawa and his classmates form groups to visit a workplace, during which Ichikawa managed to get into Yamada's group. However, during the trip, a miscommunication led Ichikawa and Yamada to get separated from the others, and they were left alone to travel back home.

Ichikawa and Yamada will travel alone in The Dangers in My Heart episode 6

Release date and time, where to watch

Ichikawa as seen in the anime (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart episode 6 will be released on Saturday, May 6, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Sunday, May 7, at 1:30 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming The Dangers in My Heart episode 6 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Saturday, May 6

Central Standard Time: 10:30 am, Saturday, May 6

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Saturday, May 6

British Standard Time: 4:30 pm, Saturday, May 6

Central European Time: 5:30 pm, Saturday, May 6

Indian Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Saturday, May 6

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, May 7

Australian Central Standard Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, May 7

Adachi as seen in the anime (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart episode 5 will first air on TV Asahi, BS Asahi, and other networks in Japan, following which, the anime will be available to stream internationally on HIDIVE and Amazon Prime Video.

What to expect from The Dangers in My Heart episode 6?

Yamada and Ichikawa as seen in the anime (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart episode 6 will most likely see Ichikawa and Yamada spend some time together after the two split from their group. Hence, they might try and travel back home together, during which fans can expect the two characters to grow closer to each other.

The upcoming episode could also feature both of them learning about each other's likes and dislikes, as in the previous episode, Ichikawa was seen expressing his fondness for manga. Thus, there is reason to believe that in the next episode, Ichikawa will learn more about Yamada.

Recap of The Dangers in My Heart episode 5

Yamada and her friends (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart episode 5, titled We Got Split Up, saw Ichikawa and his friends get split into two as both pairs joined girl groups comprising four girls each. With that, Ichikawa and Adachi managed to get into Yamada's group while Kanzaki and Oota managed to get into Hara's group. Later, Hara told Yamada how she went shopping with Hara.

For the work visit, Yamada and Ichikawa's group went to a manga publishing company where they got to see the editors at work and witnessed several original artworks. While Ichikawa tried to hide his otaku side, Yamada realized it and helped Ichikawa enjoy himself. Later, while returning home, Yamada and Ichikawa got separated from the rest of the group as they missed the train.

