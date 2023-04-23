The Dangers in My Heart episode 5: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Dangers in My Heart episode 5 will be released on Sunday, April 30, at 1:30 am JST on TV Asahi, BS Asahi, and other networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Saturday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Ichikawa help Yamada with puruche in the science lab, soon after which a teacher caught them. Later, Ichikawa aided Yamada with the teacher, which, in turn, helped them get closer. The episode also saw Kanaoya apologizing to Yamada for mistakenly injuring her with the basketball.

Ichikawa might understand his emotions in The Dangers in My Heart episode 5

Release date and time, where to watch

Ichikawa Kyotaro as seen in The Dangers in My Heart episode 4 (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart episode 5 will be released on Saturday, April 29, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Sunday, April 30, at 1:30 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming The Dangers in My Heart episode 5 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Saturday, April 29

Central Standard Time: 10:30 am, Saturday, April 29

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Saturday, April 29

British Standard Time: 4:30 pm, Saturday, April 29

Central European Time: 5:30 pm, Saturday, April 29

Indian Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Saturday, April 29

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, April 30

Australian Central Standard Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, April 30

Ichikawa Kyotaro and Yamada Anna as seen in The Dangers in My Heart episode 4 (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart episode 5 will first air on TV Asahi, BS Asahi, and other networks in Japan, following which the anime will be available to stream internationally on HIDIVE and Amazon Prime Video.

What to expect from The Dangers in My Heart episode 5?

Yamada Anna as seen in The Dangers in My Heart episode 4 (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart episode 5 will most likely see Ichikawa and Yamada get close to each other. In the previous episode, Ichikawa helped Yamada avoid the scolding she was about to receive from the teacher. Following that, Yamada revealed her intention to become more friendly with Ichikawa.

The episode also saw Ichikawa give Yamada a bike ride to a store, following which, she shared her snacks with him for the first time, showing how she felt closer to him.

Recap of The Dangers in My Heart episode 4

Ichikawa and Yamada as seen in The Dangers in My Heart episode 4 (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart episode 4, titled I Have a Problem, saw Yamada prepare a puruche in the library when Ichikawa decided to help her out. While they were successful in their mission, the two were caught by a teacher, following which Yamada received an earful.

Later in the episode, Ichikawa happened to meet Yamada outside while he was with his sister. Ichikawa tried to do something good for Yamada, but he could not muster the courage. In a later sequence, he rode her to her destination on his bicycle, which allowed them to get close.

Lastly, Ichikawa helped Yamada when she was set to be scolded for bringing snacks to school.

