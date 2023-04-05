The Dangers in My Heart episode 2: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Dangers in My Heart episode 2 is set to be released on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 1:30 AM JST. The fresh new take on a romantic comedy and slice-of-life series premiered its first episode last week, being met with rousing support and intrigue from watchers. Now, fans are desperate to know what’s next for the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Norio Sakurai’s original manga series.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for The Dangers in My Heart episode 2 as of this article’s writing. Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode which should remain constant throughout the week.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Dangers in My Heart episode 2, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

The Dangers in My Heart episode 2 set to continue introducing readers to interesting take on rom-com, slice-of-life series

Release date and time, where to watch

The Dangers in My Heart episode 2 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 5:30 PM JST on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Given the timing of the episode’s Japanese release, viewers all around the world will see the episode released on Saturday, April 8 locally. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on HIDIVE once the episode begins airing in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll will not be streaming the series this season but may make a more aggressive bid for future seasons if the series’ success remains consistent. HIDIVE is streaming the series internationally with English subtitles, with no dub currently announced.

The Dangers in My Heart episode 2 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:30 AM, Saturday, April 8

Eastern Standard Time: 12:30 PM, Saturday, April 8

British Summer Time: 5:30 PM, Saturday, April 8

Central European Summer Time: 6:30 PM, Saturday, April 8

Indian Standard Time: 10 PM, Saturday, April 8

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 AM Sunday, April 9

Japanese Standard Time: 1:30 AM JST, Sunday, April 9

Australia Central Standard Time: 2 AM Sunday, April 9

Episode 1 recap

The Dangers in My Heart episode 1 introduced fans to protagonist Kyotaro Ichikawa, a disgruntled loner student who fantasizes about murdering his popular classmates. He then spots Anna Yamada, the class idol and an incredibly popular student. He begins dreaming about murdering her every night and laments himself for it.

After fleeing to the library one day, Ichikawa lent Yamada his box cutter after noticing that she forgot her own and needed it for a project. She thanked him, and the next day, Ichikawa sees his box cutter lying on his desk, noting how warm it feels and fantasizing romantically about Yamada ahead of the project presentations.

However, it’s revealed that Yamada’s partners redid her work on the project since it was messy, clearly depressing her and making her cry. Ichikawa then tore up his own project in order to draw attention away from Yamada. Later on, Ichikawa assisted Yamada in getting rid of two other students, with her thanking him and him later wondering why they keep crossing paths.

Ichikawa later went into a bookstore and found Yamada and her friends there, beginning to watch Yamada acting strange towards them. After she leaves, he heads home and realizes there are several photos of Yamada in a magazine he purchased. After revealing that Yamada may have a potential love interest, the episode ends with the two exchanging contact info and Yamada telling Ichikawa that he’s a funny person.

What to expect (speculative)?

Given how unique the series is, it’s hard to guess exactly what The Dangers in My Heart episode 2 has in store for fans. While Ichikawa’s murderously-loving fascination with Yamada will undoubtedly continue to be a focal point of the series, it’s unknown exactly how this attraction will develop and what it will become.

At the very least, fans can expect The Dangers in My Heart episode 2 to have plenty of additional interactions between Yamada and Ichikawa. Likewise, fans can count on some conflicts to their relationship being fully introduced in the next episode. While the first episode touches on this to a degree, fans can expect to have the major conflict of the first season be made clear in the upcoming installments.

Follow along for more The Dangers in My Heart anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

