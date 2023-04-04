My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 2 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 2 is scheduled to be out on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 12.30 am in Japan. Later, Crunchyroll will stream the anime for viewers all around the world. Depending on their region, fans can expect to receive the anime by the end of April 9.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 had a grand debut with episode 1, which made it the talk of the town as the new series that could be one of the best rom-com of the year. Since the first episode's release, fans have been highly anticipating the second episode to witness the growing chemistry between Akane and Yamada.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 2 will see Akane waking up in Yamada's bedroom

Broadcast time and where to watch

Baleygr (CEO of 86 EIGHTY-SIX) @Baleygr086



#山田999 MADHOUSE cooked hard for Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru (Loving Yamada at Lv999). Chihayafuru director Morio Asaka brought his very distinct, effeminate energy when handling the series. Another romcom premiere that had inspired vision. It's a keeper. MADHOUSE cooked hard for Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru (Loving Yamada at Lv999). Chihayafuru director Morio Asaka brought his very distinct, effeminate energy when handling the series. Another romcom premiere that had inspired vision. It's a keeper.#山田999 https://t.co/8rYBFPXmxT

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 2 will be released on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 12.30 am in Japan on different television networks, namely Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime for viewers outside Japan, but the date and time will differ depending on the timezone and region. The times scheduled for different time zones are mentioned below:

Japan (Japanese Standard Time): Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 12.30 am

Korea (Korean Standard Time): Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 12 am

USA (Eastern Standard Time): Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 10 am

UK (Greenwich Mean Time): Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 2 pm

Philippines (PHT): Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 9 pm

Australia (Australian Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 12 am

India (Indian Standard Time): Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 7.30 pm

What to expect

jaaayps @jaaaypsu probably gonna be the best romcom of this season?



my love story with yamada kun at level 999 probably gonna be the best romcom of this season?my love story with yamada kun at level 999 https://t.co/iEfZWdn38a

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 episode 1 ended with a cliffhanger after an episode full of hilarious and heart-flattering moments. It was the perfect dose of dopamine, and the ending was perfect for keeping the audience asking for more. Well, more of Akane and Yamada's cute interactions are coming, as episode 2 will be out soon.

The upcoming episode of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 will see Akane waking up at Yamada's place after a whole night of drinking out. It seems like a hilarious moment awaits fans with her dramatic reaction due to panic, awkwardness, and embarrassment. In contrast to Akane, Yamada is sure to show his normal, cool, and composed personality.

Fans can also expect their mismatched personalities to come together and progress with the plot. Thus, much like the first episode, the next installment will also be filled with many heartwarming moments, growing connections, and, not to miss, a whole lot of hilarious interactions.

A brief recap of episode 1

Shoujo Crave @shoujocrave "Loving Yamada at Lv999" episode 1 preview stills! The anime will premiere on April 1 "Loving Yamada at Lv999" episode 1 preview stills! The anime will premiere on April 1 🎮 https://t.co/HoDkelUYz5

In episode 1 of My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999, fans were introduced to the main characters. Akane was seen getting dumped by her boyfriend for another girl he met online. After getting heartbroken, Akane enters a game called Forest of Savior, where she meets Yamada, an Afro character with a Noh mask.

She lashes out at him without even knowing him due to her frustration and Yamada's uninterested nature. By fate, she bumps into him later when she visits the one-year anniversary event of the game to make her ex-boyfriend jealous, but her plan bites back, and she ends up becoming more heartbroken after seeing him happy with his new girlfriend.

She ends up in a Resto bar, where she overdrinks while Yamada sits there sipping on his coke, wanting to go home. Surprisingly, he also gets her a bandaid to treat a cut on her feet, which she got while running after her ex. After a long night of drinking, she was seen waking up the next morning at Yamada's place.

