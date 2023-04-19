The Dangers in My Heart episode 4: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Dangers in My Heart episode 4 is set to release on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 1:30 AM JST. With Kyotaro finally realizing his love for Yamada in the last episode, the series feels as though it’s finally truly beginning. Similarly, there are hints that Yamada is developing feelings for Kyotaro, making fans even more excited for the upcoming installment.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for The Dangers in My Heart episode 4 as of this article’s writing. Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode which should remain constant throughout the week.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Dangers in My Heart episode 4, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

The Dangers in My Heart episode 4 will further cement Kyotaro’s true love for Yamada

Xela the Brotaku (RIP JDF 💚) @XelatheBrotaku



Common Crit L take.



Give "The Dangers in my Heart" a shot (available on And doesn't know how to process the feelings of infatuation he has for Yamada.Common Crit L take.Give "The Dangers in my Heart" a shot (available on @HIDIVEofficial )! And doesn't know how to process the feelings of infatuation he has for Yamada.Common Crit L take.Give "The Dangers in my Heart" a shot (available on @HIDIVEofficial)!

The Dangers in My Heart episode 4 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 1:30 AM JST on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Given the timing of the episode’s Japanese release, viewers all around the world will be able to watch it on Saturday, April 22. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on HIDIVE once the episode begins airing in Japan. Unfortunately, Crunchyroll will not be streaming the series this season but may make a more aggressive bid for future seasons if the series’ success remains consistent. HIDIVE is streaming the series internationally with English subtitles, with no dub currently announced.

The Dangers in My Heart episode 4 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 9:30 AM, Saturday, April 22

Eastern Standard Time: 12:30 PM, Saturday, April 22

British Summer Time: 5:30 PM, Saturday, April 22

Central European Summer Time: 6:30 PM, Saturday, April 22

Indian Standard Time: 10 PM, Saturday, April 22

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 AM Sunday, April 23

Japanese Standard Time: 1:30 AM JST, Sunday, April 23

Australia Central Standard Time: 2 AM Sunday, April 23

Episode 3 recap

The Dangers in My Heart episode 3 began with Kyotaro contemplating an idea he had for a story as he visited the school nurse. Here he finds Yamada, who has stomach problems. She gives Kyotaro a pill for his pain (which she had in her candy stash) before leaving. However, she left her gym clothes behind, with Kyotaro set to find her and return them. Thankfully, she returned shortly thereafter once she realized her candy was gone.

Kyotaro returns to class and works on her story while Yamada hangs out with her friends. Adachi then approaches Kyotaro and asks him to give Yamada a letter. However, he actually hands her the drawing of the female protagonist for his story instead. Kyotaro then reads Adachi’s letter, realizing he wanted to ask Yamada for her contact information.

Later on, Yamada is hit by a basketball during practice and is taken to the nurse, with Kyotaro stealthily following. He hides under the bed to listen to Yamada’s conversation with the nurse, where she drops her wallet as she cries. Kyotaro sees that she kept his drawing in her wallet, causing him to realize he’s in love with her. The next day, Kyotaro watches her from afar in the library yet again as the episode ends.

What to expect (speculative)

Noriko_san @Noriko_dono Can't believe after loving "Oshi no Ko", "The Dangers in my heart" turned out to be the one I loved the most between the Mangas I recently read. There is also "My clueless friend is assertive", but The Dangers in my heart is on another level and the anime looks good till now. Can't believe after loving "Oshi no Ko", "The Dangers in my heart" turned out to be the one I loved the most between the Mangas I recently read. There is also "My clueless friend is assertive", but The Dangers in my heart is on another level and the anime looks good till now. https://t.co/tlgYaTbKav

With Kyotaro finally realizing his love for Yamada, The Dangers in My Heart episode 4 will likely see him continue to come to terms with these feelings. Fans can also expect to see the young protagonist concoct various schemes and plans with the goal of making Yamada fall in love with him.

The Dangers in My Heart episode 4 may also give viewers a brief overview of Yamada’s perspective on their relationship. While it may seem too early to do so, the unconventional nature of the series overall truly makes anything possible. A third party's opinion on the two's connection is just as likely, most likely Adachi given his previously established interest in Yamada.

Follow along for more The Dangers in My Heart anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes