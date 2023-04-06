Is Loving Yamada at Lv999 anime worth watching? Explained

Loving Yamada at Lv999 is a new rom-com anime series that premiered on April 2, 2023, and has managed to gain a considerable fanbase recently. The anime explores the story of an extrovert and an introvert and how they slowly fall for each other. Based on Mashiro's manga of the same name, Loving Yamada-kun at Lv999 is full of heart-flattering and hilarious moments Moreover, Madhouse's dreamy, light-colored palette suits the plot, making it seem even better.
The plot Loving Yamada at Lv999 is already progressing smoothly, and the main characters seem to have already impressed the viewers with their contrasting yet caring personalities. After such a great premiere, the series is now expected to do better. However, many new anime fans have been skeptic about watching Loving Yamada at Lv999, but rest assured, the anime is a perfect treat for those who love shoujo and like the introvert x extrovert trope.
Loving Yamada at Lv999 is a good choice for anime fans who like the introvert x extrovert trope
With a similar heartwarming feeling that resonates with Horimiya, Loving Yamada-kun at Lv999 has already wooed the audience. After its grand premiere last week, it is being considered in the run for one of the best romantic comedies of the year.
Some fans may say that the characters of Yamada and Akane are relatable. The former exhibits the personality of an aloof, uninterested gamer who is uninterested in matters of love. Termed as tsundere, Yamada's personality is a popular character type within the animeverse where the characters are generally smart yet dense about certain matters, such as love, or are unable to show emotions.
These types of characters ultimately end up attracting the interest of the potential future romantic partner and other side characters, sometimes even surpassing the popularity of the anime they belong to. A few examples of this trope include Levi from Attack on Titan, Shoto from My Hero Academia, Megumi from Jujutsu Kaisen, and many others.
They are mostly calm and composed, a master at their work, but fall short on the aspect of socializing and showing emotions. As it happens, Yamada's personality as a tsundere from shoujo manga gives him an edge to become a popular character among the fanbase.
On the other hand, Akane is the complete opposite of Yamada. She is outgoing, expressive, and clumsy. Her extroverted nature fits perfectly with Yamada's reserved nature. While fans are already enjoying their on-screen dynamic, it is expected that further down the plot, their growing chemistry will get better.
Additionally, the plot has a perfect blend of romance and comedy. One moment viewers will experience a heart-fluttering moment between the two main characters, and the next moment they will see an embarrassingly hilarious situation.
The plot follows the story of Akane, a young girl who got dumped by her boyfriend for another girl. She ends up logging into a game where she meets a weird player named Yamada, who shows no interest in her sad story or her, which irritates her even more. As her interest in Yamada continues to grow, and fate continues to bring them together, they grow closer to each other and she forgets her sad past.
Final thoughts
Since the first episode of Loving Yamada-kun at Lv999 exceeded fans' expectations, the anime is expected to pick up the pace from here onwards to focus on exploring the relationship between Yamada and Akane. With studio Madhouse's consistent pacing, animation, background music, and character design, Loving Yamada at Lv999 proves itself to be a good choice for anime fans who have been curious about watching the series.