Is Loving Yamada at Lv999 anime worth watching? Explained

Loving Yamada at Lv999 is a new rom-com anime series that premiered on April 2, 2023, and has managed to gain a considerable fanbase recently. The anime explores the story of an extrovert and an introvert and how they slowly fall for each other. Based on Mashiro's manga of the same name, Loving Yamada-kun at Lv999 is full of heart-flattering and hilarious moments Moreover, Madhouse's dreamy, light-colored palette suits the plot, making it seem even better.

The plot Loving Yamada at Lv999 is already progressing smoothly, and the main characters seem to have already impressed the viewers with their contrasting yet caring personalities. After such a great premiere, the series is now expected to do better. However, many new anime fans have been skeptic about watching Loving Yamada at Lv999, but rest assured, the anime is a perfect treat for those who love shoujo and like the introvert x extrovert trope.

Loving Yamada at Lv999 is a good choice for anime fans who like the introvert x extrovert trope

#山田999 MADHOUSE cooked hard for Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru (Loving Yamada at Lv999). Chihayafuru director Morio Asaka brought his very distinct, effeminate energy when handling the series. Another romcom premiere that had inspired vision. It's a keeper. MADHOUSE cooked hard for Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru (Loving Yamada at Lv999). Chihayafuru director Morio Asaka brought his very distinct, effeminate energy when handling the series. Another romcom premiere that had inspired vision. It's a keeper.#山田999 https://t.co/8rYBFPXmxT

With a similar heartwarming feeling that resonates with Horimiya, Loving Yamada-kun at Lv999 has already wooed the audience. After its grand premiere last week, it is being considered in the run for one of the best romantic comedies of the year.

Some fans may say that the characters of Yamada and Akane are relatable. The former exhibits the personality of an aloof, uninterested gamer who is uninterested in matters of love. Termed as tsundere, Yamada's personality is a popular character type within the animeverse where the characters are generally smart yet dense about certain matters, such as love, or are unable to show emotions.

Girltaku Podcast @Girltaku_AT My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 aired today! It was a super cute beginning with a male lead I naturally gravitate towards (I have a thing for monotone people - most of my friends are like that lol). My favorite moments are those that remind me of Cinderella My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 aired today! It was a super cute beginning with a male lead I naturally gravitate towards (I have a thing for monotone people - most of my friends are like that lol). My favorite moments are those that remind me of Cinderella https://t.co/fuRW9RDdiK

These types of characters ultimately end up attracting the interest of the potential future romantic partner and other side characters, sometimes even surpassing the popularity of the anime they belong to. A few examples of this trope include Levi from Attack on Titan, Shoto from My Hero Academia, Megumi from Jujutsu Kaisen, and many others.

They are mostly calm and composed, a master at their work, but fall short on the aspect of socializing and showing emotions. As it happens, Yamada's personality as a tsundere from shoujo manga gives him an edge to become a popular character among the fanbase.

On the other hand, Akane is the complete opposite of Yamada. She is outgoing, expressive, and clumsy. Her extroverted nature fits perfectly with Yamada's reserved nature. While fans are already enjoying their on-screen dynamic, it is expected that further down the plot, their growing chemistry will get better.

Really enjoyed this first ep. The comedy really hits for me and always had a smile or laughed watching this. Already like Akane a lot and Takuma is a dbag lol. Akane convincing Yamada with a game coupon was so funny🤣🤣 Loving Yamada at Lv999Really enjoyed this first ep. The comedy really hits for me and always had a smile or laughed watching this. Already like Akane a lot and Takuma is a dbag lol. Akane convincing Yamada with a game coupon was so funny🤣🤣 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Loving Yamada at Lv999#山田くんとLv999の恋をするReally enjoyed this first ep. The comedy really hits for me and always had a smile or laughed watching this. Already like Akane a lot and Takuma is a dbag lol. Akane convincing Yamada with a game coupon was so funny🤣🤣 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/TBraU3pa5G

Additionally, the plot has a perfect blend of romance and comedy. One moment viewers will experience a heart-fluttering moment between the two main characters, and the next moment they will see an embarrassingly hilarious situation.

The plot follows the story of Akane, a young girl who got dumped by her boyfriend for another girl. She ends up logging into a game where she meets a weird player named Yamada, who shows no interest in her sad story or her, which irritates her even more. As her interest in Yamada continues to grow, and fate continues to bring them together, they grow closer to each other and she forgets her sad past.

Final thoughts

Shoujo Crave @shoujocrave "Loving Yamada at Lv999" episode 1 preview stills! The anime will premiere on April 1 "Loving Yamada at Lv999" episode 1 preview stills! The anime will premiere on April 1 🎮 https://t.co/HoDkelUYz5

Since the first episode of Loving Yamada-kun at Lv999 exceeded fans' expectations, the anime is expected to pick up the pace from here onwards to focus on exploring the relationship between Yamada and Akane. With studio Madhouse's consistent pacing, animation, background music, and character design, Loving Yamada at Lv999 proves itself to be a good choice for anime fans who have been curious about watching the series.

