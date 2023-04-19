One Piece Chapter 1081 (Raw Scans): Sulong form Bepo on full display during Law's heartbreaking loss to Blackbeard

One Piece Chapter 1081’s raw scans were released on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, bringing with them an exciting update to the series’ current happenings. Fans finally get a conclusion to Law versus Blackbeard, albeit one which some may be upset at. Nevertheless, there is at least a small silver lining to the unfortunate outcome of this fight.

On Hachinosu, meanwhile, One Piece Chapter 1081’s raw scans all but officially confirm an impressive and exciting display of strength from Garp in his fight with his former protege, Kuzan. Formerly Admiral Aokiji, fans can’t wait to see how their fight continues in future issues. While it may appear that Garp has already won based on 1081’s events, this will likely be shown to not be the case in later releases.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the raw scans for One Piece Chapter 1081 in their entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1081 raw scans highlight Bepo’s Sulong form, devotion to Law following Garp vs. Kuzan

Raw scans

One Piece Chapter 1081’s raw scans begin immediately where the previous issue left off, showing the aftermath of Garp’s Galaxy Impact attack. It’s also further suggested here that the attack at least uses Armament Haki given the appearance of Garp’s fist. The presence of black lightning bolts in addition to his shaded arm, however, further suggests the use of Advanced Conqueror’s Haki specifically.

Afterwards, Garp’s ship lands safely behind him, thanks to Prince Grus’ use of his Glorp-Glorp Fruit. Essentially all the enemy forces in the immediate area are either unconscious, too injured, or too scared to fight Garp. The other members of SWORD begin meeting up with Garp when suddenly Hibari is frozen solid by Kuzan, the former Admiral Aokiji, while she’s walking with Koby.

One Piece Chapter 1081’s raw scans then see Garp and Kuzan confront one another, while Koby and co lament the fact that Hibari was frozen solid. The issue then begins with a flashback, where several Blackbeard Pirates are shown to be frozen solid on an unknown New World island. Blackbeard and his crew enter a nearby bar to find Kuzan sitting there, clearly responsible for the freezing of the other crewmates.

After a tense introduction, Kuzan apparently unfreezes the other Blackbeard Pirates, with him and the crew’s main forces drinking and having a good time after. They then begin talking about the fourth and final Road Poneglyph and how “the man with the burn scar” is said to be in possession of it.

As specified in One Piece Chapter 1081’s text spoilers, an image of a ship sinking in a whirlpool appears as they discuss the man’s abilities. Shiryu then seemingly suggests that Kuzan is knowledgeable of the Ponegylph’s location, while Laffitte suggests to Blackbeard that they kill Kuzan and take his Devil Fruit for themselves.

Kuzan overhears this and, preparing for a fight, freezes several pirates nearby him, including Avalo Pizarro. Kuzan then seemingly shouts something at Blackbeard, who responds with something to calm him down. Per text spoilers, this is where Blackbeard suggests Kuzan joins them as the flashback comes to an end.

One Piece Chapter 1081 then returns to Hachinosu in the present, where Kuzan is introduced as the 10th ship captain for the Blackbeard Pirates. He and Garp begin fighting, but Garp quickly gets the upper hand, slamming Kuzan into the ground and creating a fissure which he sinks into.

The raw scans then shift perspective back to Winner Island, where Law has been defeated by Blackbeard. The Heart Pirates’ submarine-ship, the Polar Tang, is shown to be completely destroyed while Blackbeard laughs about his victory and seemingly prepares to steal Law’s Fruit.

Thankfully, One Piece Chapter 1081 raw scans then show Bepo taking the medicine he got from Tony Tony Chopper which allows him to become Sulong at any point. Now in his terrifying Sulong form, Bepo briefly assaults Blackbeard and his crew before grabbing Law and plunging into the ocean with him to prevent Blackbeard from stealing his Fruit. The chapter ends as the narrator seemingly announces the official defeat of Law and his crew at Winner Island.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

