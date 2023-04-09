One Piece: How strong is Garp's Galaxy Impact? Explained

One Piece 1080 marked the arrival of legendary Marine Hero Monkey D. Garp on Fullalead, the Pirate Island. With his appearance, he unleashed his wrath against the Blackbeard Pirates, revealing his immense strength. To rescue his beloved disciple Koby, whom Teach had abducted, Garp jumped from his ship and unleashed a devastating punch called "Galaxy Impact." As a result of Garp's attack, the surrounding town was completely destroyed.

His tremendous punch demonstrated that he truly deserves the moniker of "The Fist." Moreover, the attack revealed that Luffy's grandfather is among the few individuals who are able to empower their moves with the Conqueror's Haki, further raising the hype within the fandom.

One Piece 1080 just featured one of the strongest attacks in the series so far

Galaxy Impact is impressive, and it's not even the best that Garp can do

Garp's power is astonishing, and this is only his initial attack (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

The final pages of One Piece 1080 feature Garp leaping off his ship mid-air and unleashing the Galaxy Impact on Fullalead. A testament to the incredible power packed by the attack, it destroyed the entire surrounding town in a single blow.

What's even more impressive is that Garp's punch didn't even physically touch the terrain. He was indeed a hundred meters above the island, if not even more. Still, he generated such destruction with a shockwave created by his immense Haki.

Among Galaxy Impact's most evident features are the black lightning sparkles, which identificate that the attack was empowered by Conqueror's Haki. The effect was devastating, as the strike unleashed black lightning trails that easily dwarfed entire buildings.

Such a showcase of power left One Piece fans astonished. Galaxy Impact is just the opening move and is thus far from being the best attack that Garp can perform. Moreover, Luffy's grandfather is 78 years old now, and he admitted that aging has somewhat weakened him.

It only follows that, in his prime days, Garp would have been able to use attacks even a step above the already outstanding might of the Galaxy Impact. Old Garp's Haki-coated punch can easily rival other Conqueror's Haki-powered techniques, such as Zoro's Dragon Damnation or Luffy's Over Kong Gun.

Compared to Divine Departure, the Conqueror's Haki-enhanced attack that Shanks used in One Piece 1079, Garp's Galaxy Impact has a different effect but similar power overall. Galaxy Impact is fearsome, but it doesn't seem as strong as Kaido and Big Mom's combined attack, the Hakai, or Luffy's Bajrang Gun. The latter, in particular, packs enough power to destroy the entire island of Onigashima, overwhelming Kaido's Rising Dragon Flame Bagua and putting him down.

However, Garp will likely be able to perform even mightier attacks than the one he used in One Piece 1080. While Galaxy Impact destroyed a town, Garp's most powerful punch may be able to destroy an entire island.

The chapter certified that the very few characters who are strong enough to use the Advanced Conqueror's Haki can reach and surpass the destructive power of the mightiest Devil Fruits. While Roger used to channel his Haki through his sword Ace, Garp has been and remains a bare-handed fighter. He combined Haki with the tremendous physical power unleashed by his punches.

An aged Garp, many years past his prime, can factually recreate the earthquakes of the Tremor-Tremor Fruit with a Haki-enhanced punch. With this astonishing display, and also taking into account that this is not even the best that he can do, Garp certified himself to be one of the mightiest Haki users in the series.

The Advanced Conqueror's Haki is truly an all-powerful ability

Garp is a confirmed Advanced Conqueror's Haki user (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Garp's prowess with the advanced version of Conqueror's Haki is astonishing. Moreover, it hyped this power even more, considering that it allowed the "Marine Hero" to destroy a town with a single punch, despite him being old and well past his prime.

The Advanced Conqueror's Haki is the superior stage of the basic Color of Conqueror, which is already a rare ability in itself. It can only be used by those born with the traits of a Supreme King, unlike the other types of Haki, which can be theoretically developed by anyone.

Conqueror's Haki is the natural-born ability to impose one's own will on others as a result of superior potential and willpower. Even among individuals born with this extremely rare skill, only a few are strong enough to evolve it further.

The Color of Conqueror can't be trained directly, as it is the embodiment of the user's spirit. It can only become stronger if the user himself does. Only the mightiest fighters are able to infuse their bodies, weapons, and attacks with the Conqueror's Haki, achieving a whole new level of strength.

Since its introduction in the series, this ability has been notably emphasized as a game-changing power. It seems to be the signature skill of the absolute strongest characters, separating the strongest ones from the rest.

This power is yet to receive an official name, but most One Piece fans conventionally call it the "Advanced Conqueror's Haki." With Garp now being revealed as a user of this ability, his name has been added to a list of outstanding individuals:

Shanks - The captain of Red Hair Pirates and one of the Four Emperors.

The captain of Red Hair Pirates and one of the Four Emperors. Monkey D. Luffy - The captain of Strawhats Pirates and one of the Four Emperors.

The captain of Strawhats Pirates and one of the Four Emperors. Roronoa Zoro - A master swordsman who supports Luffy as his right-hand man.

A master swordsman who supports Luffy as his right-hand man. Gol D. Roger - The first man to find the One Piece and become the Pirate King.

The first man to find the One Piece and become the Pirate King. Silvers Rayleigh - Hailed as the "Dark King", he was Roger's right-hand man.

Hailed as the "Dark King", he was Roger's right-hand man. Edward Newgate - The World's Strongest Man and one of the Four Emperors.

The World's Strongest Man and one of the Four Emperors. Sengoku - The former Grand Fleet Admiral of the Marine. A legend of the old era.

The former Grand Fleet Admiral of the Marine. A legend of the old era. Kaido - The World's Strongest Creature. One of the Four Emperors.

The World's Strongest Creature. One of the Four Emperors. Yamato - The daughter, self-proclaimed son, of Kaido.

The daughter, self-proclaimed son, of Kaido. Charlotte Linlin - The captain of Big Mom Pirates and one of the Four Emperors.

Galaxy Impact also emphasized Garp's outstanding Armament Haki

Garp truly is an outstanding master of both Conqueror's Haki and Armament Haki (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

Coating attacks with Conqueror's Haki grants performance on a whole other level compared to Armament Haki. However, the two skills can be combined for even better results.

Garp's devastating Galaxy Impact technique is indeed a feat that not only highlights the power of his Conqueror's Haki but also of his Armament Haki. The punch unleashed a massive quantity of Conqueror's, which raised his destructive power to an immense level.

Like the Color of Conqueror, the Color of Armament was used in its advanced application as well. Garp displayed a notable feat, using his Armament Haki to perform a no-touch punch, which allowed him to erase an entire down despite not even making physical contact with the island.

Garp used Armament Haki Emission, an ability that allows the user to project his own spiritual energy, creating an invisible armor. Luffy used the same skill in the deciding moment of his battle with Kaido to hit the Emperor without physically touching the flames that he unleashed.

The legendary Marine Hero, being an exceptionally powerful user of the Color of Armament, has already emphasized hundreds of chapters before, when a flashback showed him using a single Armament Haki-enhanced punch to easily beat Don Chinjao.

This feat was telling of Garp's strength, considering that Chinjao was a mighty pirate who packed enough power to split an ice continent with a headbutt. A further testament to his power, during his training to face Chinjao, Garp crushed eight mountains with his bare hands.

No one should be surprised by Garp's immense power

Garp isn't the "Marine Hero" just for show (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

One Piece 1080 emphasized why Garp was renowned worldwide as "The Fist" for the tremendous power of his punches. Admittedly, it was to be expected that the Marine Hero would possess such an exceptional level of strength.

As the grandfather of One Piece's protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy, as well as an equal rival to the former Pirate King, Garp's status as the strongest Marine ever and one of the most powerful fighters ever featured in the series has always been solid.

At least in his prime incarnation, Garp is as strong as the Admirals, if not stronger than them, despite his official rank being that of Vice Admiral. He was offered the superior rank many times, but he refused the promotion, not wanting to become a personal bodyguard for the Celestial Dragons.

Given that his grandson, Luffy, was born with the traits of a Supreme King, and his son, Dragon, probably has them as well, everyone expected a man like Garp to be among the users of the Color of Conqueror.

With the Advanced Conqueror's Haki being emphasized as the power of the absolute strongest characters, and Garp unquestionably belonging to this category, it was only a question of time for him to be revealed as a member of the restricted group of people who can use this ability.

Garp's overall might is supreme, considering that in his prime days he was more or less as strong as Gol D. Roger. He was able to fight on equal grounds with the legendary Pirate King, and even managed to corner him more than once.

The battles between them were tremendous. They almost killed each other several times. However, they also respected each other deeply. They once teamed up during the "God Valley Incident" to beat Rocks D. Xebec, the man the World Government feared the most.

This achievement earned Garp an everlasting reputation as the "Marine Hero". Even as a significantly aged man, many years past his prime, Garp remains a top-tier level fighter. He was able to quickly outmaneuver Whitebeard's right-hand man, Marco.

One Piece 1080 showcased the true scale of Garp's capabilities, highlighting how much he held back during the Paramount War. Had he unleashed his real strength, he would have destroyed Marineford.

Despite claiming that aging significantly lowered his strength, Garp is still able to bare-handedly launch cannonballs, propelling them at higher power and speed than if they were fired from a real cannon. He can even throw a giant iron ball several times bigger than the Thousand Sunny.

Final thoughts

Garp is a true icon of the One Piece series (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

With Garp's tremendous entrance to the battefield, One Piece author Eiichiro Oda once again reminded readers that old men are strong in his series. A few chapters ago, Silvers Rayleigh intimidated the dangerous Blackbeard, forcing him to leave Amazon Lily.

Rayleigh's reputation for strength may have played a significant role, but Blackbeard objectively preferred to give up his previous intent and leave rather than take the risk of fighting the "Dark King" despite the latter's old age.

Another major example is that of Whitebeard, who, despite being aged and sick, and with his health rapidly declining, displayed unbelievable pain tolerance. He endured several life-threatening injuries, including wounds from the Admirals. He finally died standing, a feat of tenacity that shocked everyone.

These powerhouses may have lost a significant part of their strength due to aging, but even in their current state, they would still give a hell of a fight to even the strongest One Piece characters.

Garp showcased immense strength despite being an old man, and he likely just started. He may display even more impressive feats in the next One Piece chapters. Fans have always considered Garp to be notably powerful, and in his prime, he was even more of a monster.

