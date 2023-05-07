The Dangers in My Heart episode 7: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Dangers in My Heart episode 7 will be released on Sunday, May 14, at 1:30 am JST on TV Asahi, BS Asahi, and other networks. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Saturday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Ichikawa doubting his feelings for Yamada after his conversation with Adachi. Later, the no-eating rule was imposed in the library, and Ichikawa worried that Yamada would stop coming there. However, despite what happened between the two, Yamada continued coming to the library.

Ichikawa and Yamada may start contacting each other in The Dangers in My Heart episode 7

Release date and time, where to watch

The Dangers in My Heart episode 7 will be released on Saturday, May 13, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Sunday, May 14, at 1:30 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming The Dangers in My Heart episode 7 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Saturday, May 13

Central Standard Time: 10:30 am, Saturday, May 13

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Saturday, May 13

British Standard Time: 4:30 pm, Saturday, May 13

Central European Time: 5:30 pm, Saturday, May 13

Indian Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Saturday, May 13

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, May 14

Australian Central Standard Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, May 14

The anime will first air on TV Asahi, BS Asahi, and other networks in Japan, following which, it will be available to stream internationally on HIDIVE and Amazon Prime Video.

What to expect from The Dangers in My Heart episode 7?

The Dangers in My Heart episode 7 will most likely see Ichikawa and Yamada try to exchange LINE contacts considering how close the two of them are and yet do not have any means to communicate while they are not at school. Thus, either of the two may try to bring up the topic and share their contact with the other.

If such a situation does come up, it could bring several comedic scenes, considering how Ichikawa tends to get shy when dealing with Yamada, leaving fans to anticipate a fun episode.

Recap of The Dangers in My Heart episode 6

The Dangers in My Heart episode 6, titled I Melted It, saw Ichikawa and Yamada returning home after getting split from the group. The next day, Yamada lent Ichikawa her manga, following which she persisted on him reading it as soon as possible. Seeing how close the two were, Adachi spoke to Ichikawa about his feelings for Yamada. This caused Ichikawa to doubt his feelings for her.

Later, the no-eating rule was imposed in the library after a candy wrapper was found in the room. Nevertheless, it didn't stop Yamada from continuing doing the same. However, when she was about to have a chocolate, the librarian almost caught her in the act. Thus, to hide the evidence, Ichikawa held Yamada's hand, following which, it seemed like she would stop coming to the library, yet she returned the next day.

