The Dangers in My Heart episode 11: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The previous episode saw Yamada and Ichikawa meet on Christmas Eve. Upon meeting each other, Yamada took Ichikawa along with her to different places. While Ichikawa messed up on several occasions, he managed to salvage the situation by revealing his emotions and holding hands with her.

Ichikawa will go to Akita in The Dangers in My Heart episode 11

Release date and time, where to watch

Ichikawa and Yamada in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart episode 11 will be released on Saturday, June 10, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Sunday, June 11, at 1:30 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming The Dangers in My Heart episode 11 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Saturday, June 10

Central Standard Time: 10:30 am, Saturday, June 10

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Saturday, June 10

British Standard Time: 4:30 pm, Saturday, June 10

Central European Time: 5:30 pm, Saturday, June 10

Indian Standard Time: 10:00 pm, Saturday, June 10

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, June 11

Australian Central Standard Time: 2:00 am, Sunday, June 11

The anime will first air on TV Asahi, BS Asahi, and other networks in Japan. Following that, it will be available to stream internationally on HIDIVE and Amazon Prime Video.

Recap of The Dangers in My Heart episode 10

Yamada and Ichikawa in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart episode 10, titled We Walked Slowly, saw Ichikawa meet Yamada to collect manga from her. Upon meeting at Shibuya, Yamada took Ichikawa to a cafe. However, due to the expensive food items there, Ichikawa messed up a lot.

Following that, Yamada took Ichikawa along with her to shop for clothes, but, to their surprise, Ichikawa's sister was also at the store. While Yamada helped Ichikawa hide with her, she was worried that Ichikawa did not want her to meet his sister. However, he assured her that he would introduce them to each other later.

Later, Ichikawa told Yamada that he had a good time with her. Soon after, when they were returning home by train, the two held hands. While they did so initially to not get separated from each other, they kept holding hands while walking home.

What to expect from The Dangers in My Heart episode 11?

Ichikawa in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart episode 11 will most likely see Ichikawa go to Akita with his family. He had previously told Yamada that his family visits his grandparents' home during the holidays. Hence, with only seven days to go for the New Year's, Ichikawa and his family could immediately head out to Akita.

Considering that he had only recently gone out with Yamada on Christmas Eve, she is bound to be in his mind. Thus, he might get in contact with her during his Akita visit.

