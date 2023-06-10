Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 reveals new character visual

One of the most highly-anticipated anime series sequels of the year has been Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3, the continuation of the gripping rom-com harem series. Serving as the continuation of the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Reiji Miyajima’s original manga of the same name, the series has found a niche but loyal fanbase in years past.

Likewise, this same fanbase is disproportionately uproarious over the imminent arrival of Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3, which now has a confirmed July release date. Likewise, a new key visual was also released alongside the release date news, further fueling the fire of fans’ desire for the new series to hit the small screen.

All of this news came from the anime’s staff, revealing the exciting Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 news on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Set to premiere just one year after the previous season first debuted, fans can’t wait to see the continuation of protagonist Kinoshita Kazuya’s adventures in love and friendship as the series progresses.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 set to premiere on Friday, July 7, 2023

As mentioned above, Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3’s official release date was confirmed as Friday, July 7, 2023, in an announcement made by adaptation staff on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

The third season will premiere domestically in Japan on the Super Animeism block as featured on the MBS and TBS channels, as well as 26 other affiliates. Crunchyroll is slated to stream the season worldwide, excluding Asiatic territories.

Returning cast for the series includes Shun Horie as Kazuya Kinoshita, Sora Amamiya as Chizuru Mizuhara, Rie Takahashi as Sumi Sakurasawa, Aoi Yuki as Mami Nanami, and Nao Toyama as Ruka Sarashina.

One currently announced new cast member for the season is Mini Yaemori, a cosplayer who goes to the same university as Kazuya and Chizuru. A key visual of Sumi Sakurasawa was released alongside this latest release date news.

On the staff end, there is one major shakeup in the form or Shin’ya Une replacing Kazuomi Koga to direct the new season at TMS Entertainment (in collaboration with Studio Comet).

Mitsutaka Hirota returns to write the series’ scripts, while Kanna Hirayama also returns in character design. HYADAIN is once again composing the music.

Rent-A-Girlfriend @rentgirlfriend Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 heads to Crunchyroll this July! Love is in the air!Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 heads to Crunchyroll this July! Love is in the air! ❤️ Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 heads to Crunchyroll this July! https://t.co/Uvxpx1m3QZ

Returning staff also includes sound director Hajime Takakuwa, art director Minoru Akiba, color key artist Fumiko Ishiguro, composing director of photography Shintaro Sakai, and editor Yumiko Nakaba.

As of this article’s writing, the only staff change from the previous season seems to be in the form of Koga’s replacement by Une as director.

Miyajima originally launched the series in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in July 2017, where it is still ongoing. The series recently shipped its 20th compiled book volume in Japan on February 17. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English as well.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

