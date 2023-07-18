Actor Rashmika Mandanna joins Crunchyroll to promote anime in India

Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda via email correspondence on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that Pan-India star Rashmika Mandanna has partnered with Crunchyroll, the world's ultimate home for anime, to celebrate her love for anime all across India.

Crunchyroll is the largest streaming platform in the world with the most anime under its library. The streaming platform connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with events, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga. Currently, the company is taking active efforts to expand its audience through increased translated languages.

Crunchyroll partners with Rashmika Mandanna to promote anime in India

Actor Rashmika Mandanna (Image via Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna)

As announced by Crunchyroll on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, actor Rashmika Mandanna is set to join forces with the company to promote anime all across India.

With this, she is set to appear at various events and activations to help share her enthusiasm for anime. By doing so, she will introduce anime fans in India to the breadth and depth of the streaming platform and what kind of experience it can offer to them.

Rashmika is an avid anime fan and loves several titles across varied genres, such as romance, action, and fantasy. Additionally, she has also watched and loved several iconic anime like Naruto, Cardcaptor Sakura, and Bleach.

Naruto Uzumaki, Sakura Kinomoto, and Ichigo Kurosaki from their respective anime (Image via Studio Pierrot, Madhouse)

As part of the announcement, the President of Crunchyroll, Rahul Purini, had this to say:

“Rashmika Mandanna’s passion for anime is contagious, energizing, and impossible to ignore. We are excited to partner with her and invite millions in India to dive into the fantastical worlds, rich stories and complex characters that are beloved by her and millions around the globe as we build the ultimate home for anime in India together.”

Rashmika had this to say:

“As an avid anime fan, I am thrilled to join hands with Crunchyroll and become a part of their family. It is an incredible brand that is committed to promoting anime globally.”

She added to it by expressing her joy upon joining the streaming platform in their journey :

“Anime transcends the boundaries of culture, uniting everyone through the power of stories, and I cannot wait for more and more people to experience and embark on this journey with Crunchyroll as they bring the best titles in multiple Indic languages. I am excited to meet and engage with my fellow fans and explore the infinite worlds of Anime together!”

Who is Rashmika Mandanna?

Pan-India Actor Rashmika (Image via Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna is a Pan-Indian actress who made her debut back in 2016. Following that, she has become a versatile and award-winning actor, known for her acting prowess in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil movies.

She has a huge fanbase all across the country and was declared the 'National Crush of India' by Google in 2020. In addition to her stunning acting and dancing skills, Rashmika is also adored by fans in India for her happy-go-lucky nature and style statement.

