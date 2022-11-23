Anime fans lose their minds as Japan beats Germany in FIFA World Cup 2022

There have been a couple of stunning results already in the World Cup, but perhaps none more stunning than what just happened between Germany and Japan. Japan shocked the entire world by defeating Germany 2-1 in their first Group Stage game.

Germany were the overwhelming favorites to not only win this game but do pretty well in the overall tournaments. After their shocking loss to the Japanese National Team, anime fans haven't been able to resist brutally trolling them for their loss.

Many have shared hilarious memes with images from popular anime to further mock the Germans after the game. Others called them child-like for their performance.

As soccer anime made its way into the conversation, some Twitter users posted hilarious Photoshopped images on the micro-blogging site. While one person gave credit to the Japanese football team, they mocked their opponents in the very next breath.

Mod @CFCMod_ Japan’s manager team talk at half time Japan’s manager team talk at half time https://t.co/d3WWMtGJyo

One Twitter user even brought up the ironic fact that Japan used jerseys modeled after the popular soccer manga Blue Lock. The irony was not missed. There was something else anime fans noticed as well, and one said, "Blue lock actually working."

👁‍🗨ayti @sugurugetowo Japan winning against Germany in uniforms designed by the blue lock mangaka is crazy Japan winning against Germany in uniforms designed by the blue lock mangaka is crazy https://t.co/LN7h0fxchd

Germany have to be feeling distraught after this loss, and their fanbase has to deal with comments like this on top of it.

Mod @CFCMod_ @Netjerirr They were trapped with this guy all summer @Netjerirr They were trapped with this guy all summer https://t.co/XOc1rRYFyO

It will undoubtedly be one of the biggest upsets at this year's World Cup when it's all said and done.

How did Germany lose to Japan?

Germany is consistently a world power in soccer, so they were once again expected to compete this year. While that hasn't necessarily changed after one loss, it is a surprising and inauspicious start to the tournament nonetheless.

It is an even more shocking loss when considering the stats. They outshot Japan 26-12 and had five more shots on goal, too.

Their pass accuracy was 88% compared to 70% for Japan and they committed eight less fouls.

They played a solid overall game, but a goal from Takuma Osana in the 83rd minute doomed them. A 75th minute score from Ritsu Doan brought them level after Ilkay Gundogan scored in the 33rd minute.

Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

At the very end of the first half, they appeared to have scored their second goal, but after a VAR review, it was wiped out due to an offside call.

The Germans currently sit in last in their group, though that will eventually change. They'll need to play better against Spain and Costa Rica if they want to remove the doubts that Japan has now placed in football fans' minds.

