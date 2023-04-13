One Piece Chapter 1081 preview hints at Yonko colliding in "amazing" chapter

With One Piece Chapter 1081 on a break week, fans are incredibly anxious to learn exactly what the upcoming issue will cover. Unfortunately, with a series break week (rather than a publication break week) comes a proportional delay in the release of hints, spoiler information, raw scans, and unofficially translated releases.

Thankfully, fans may be able to learn something about One Piece Chapter 1081’s events, thanks to a time-honored tradition amongst series leakers. The TalkOP forums, which are frequented by fairly reliable series leakers, have given fans an excitingly tantalizing hint regarding the upcoming issue.

While there’s obviously no way for fans to be certain as to what the hint says, there’s certainly plenty to speculate on with the hint alone. Follow along as this article fully explores what the latest One Piece Chapter 1081 teaser could be saying about the upcoming issue.

One Piece Chapter 1081 preview suggests Yonko crews or fleets being set to collide in upcoming issue

What the hint says about the upcoming issue, explored

"Break into the sea where the strong gather together with your partners!! The new chapter is amazing!!"



The latest One Piece Chapter 1081 hint comes from the TalkOP forums, as mentioned above. While not the most reliable source for series leaks and information, the site is vetted enough for fans to take this latest hint seriously. Furthermore, the hint suggests an incredibly exciting and eventful issue in store for fans next weekend. The hint reads as follows:

“Break into the sea where the strong gather together with your partners!! The new chapter is amazing!!”

The most obvious and instinctual guess as to what the preview is referencing is undoubtedly a collision of Yonko. This is further supported by the issue referencing “the sea where the strong gather,” which is undoubtedly the New World. With the Yonko being the strongest forces in the New World, fans are interpreting this hint as referencing a looming collision between Yonko.

Similarly, it’s not even entirely necessary for two actual Yonko to fight one another to make it a clash between them. With most Yonko having very large fleets and followings, it’s possible that the sect of one Yonko crew is set to fight the sect of another in One Piece Chapter 1081. Coincidentally, such a situation is seemingly being set up on Egghead Island.

When fans last saw Egghead, they departed the island’s surroundings by learning that a ship of the Blackbeard Pirates was on the way. With the Straw Hats already “together with [their] partners,” it seems like a no-brainer that the hint is referencing a looming fight between the Straw Hats and a portion of the Blackbeard Pirates.

While the use of the term “partners” likely had most fans interpreting it as “crewmates,” it could also refer to a crew’s larger fleet as well. This interpretation becomes especially interesting considering that fans theorized the Straw Hat Grand Fleet’s arrival at Egghead Island long before One Piece Chapter 1081.

However, this is all purely speculative, with no way of knowing for sure exactly what the upcoming issue’s hint is referencing. Regardless of exactly what’s set to occur in the upcoming chapter, fans can count on it being an incredibly exciting and engaging installment to the series.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

