One Piece hints series' ending is closer than ever with a major twist

One Piece is undoubtedly one of the most popular shonen anime and manga series that has been going on for decades. Eiichiro Oda, the creator of the series, has created an extraordinarily intricate and comprehensive world that includes a huge array of characters with unique backstories.

With that in mind, the fanbase is yet to understand more about the legendary treasure that Luffy and other pirates wish to get their hands on.

Following a revelation in the latest chapter, a few fans believe that the conclusion of the series is now quite close.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the manga and is speculative in nature.

One Piece: Could one of the recent chapters hint at the possibility of the conclusion of the series?

The latest chapter of One Piece certainly shocked the entire fanbase. Eustass Kid had arrived in Elbaf, and wanted to take on Red Hair Shanks. Eustass Kid is known for his brash and aggressive demeanor. Throughout the series, he never shied away from confronting stronger enemies. In this case, he instigated a fight against Shanks, and the outcome was rather shocking.

We know that Shanks is a stronger character. However, a fight like this usually goes on for at least a chapter or two. This time, Shanks' Divine Departure killed Eustass Kid immediately. Additionally, Eustass Kid’s crew was also destroyed moments later, despite them offering Shanks all the Road Poneglyphs.

This shocked the entire fanbase since a character of such caliber was killed in an instant. With such a series of events, there could be a few key takeaways from the series.

First and foremost, this could mark the beginning of One Piece taking on even darker themes as the series progresses. It can also serve as a hint at the possibility of the series concluding sooner than anticipated.

It’s nearly impossible to ascertain the exact time period, but there is a possibility of the series concluding the story within the next 5-7 years. The cut-throat environment will only get worse as the main characters are setting up their final moves towards the legendary treasure that will give them the title of “Pirate King”.

Eiichiro Oda did state that the biggest war in the entire series will ensue after the conclusion of the Wano Country arc. Death is inevitable if Oda sensei’s words are true. Shanks is certainly a force to be reckoned with. Other pirates in the One Piece series who are attempting to reach Laugh Tale will have to give everything that they have in order to get their hands on the treasure.

With that said, it is important to note that there were no statements made by official sources that confirmed the conclusion of the series in the near future. We urge the entire One Piece fanbase to patiently wait for the sources to confirm this. In the meantime, here’s what you can expect in the upcoming chapter.

What to expect in chapter 1080?

It’s quite possible that the upcoming chapter will shine the spotlight on the Blackbeard Pirates who have made their way to Egghead Island.

The focus could shift toward York’s motivation and her reason for betrayal. This could also provide context with regard to one of the Blackbeard Pirates’ ships arriving at Egghead Island.

