Bleach TYBW fans crown Rukia as "Queen of Anime" after her Bankai's debut

The latest episode of Bleach TYBW titled The White Haze was a ceremonial event for Rukia Kuchiki as she released her Bankai, Hakka no Togame, for the first time and set the internet abuzz. Bleach fans have gone ecstatic to see Rukia in her Bankai attire, resembling an ice queen.

It's known that Rukia's Zanpakuto Sode no Shirayuki earned recognition for being the most beautiful Zanpakuto in the Soul Society. While fans have seen Rukia's Shikai release numerous times in the anime, Bleach TYBW marked the moment when she finally unleashed her Bankai.

In her Bankai state, Rukia seemed to embody her Zanpakuto spirit through her physical appearance. That's why fans have gone vocal about Rukia on the internet; some even call her the Queen of Anime.

Rukia's Bankai Hakka no Togame sees her clad in icy splendor in Bleach TYBW

Episode 19 of Bleach TYBW marked the debut of Rukia Kuchiki's Bankai. Against the Sternritter 'F', As Nodt, Rukia unleashed her Bankai: Hakka no Togame (Censure of White Haze) and froze the Sternritter to death.

It was a significant moment in Bleach because, like Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki is the other face of Bleach. Therefore, her Bankai would always be a celebratory moment in the fandom. Even outside Bleach fandom, fans have been captivated by the grandeur of Rukia's Bankai.

Rukia as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Studio Pierrot has excellently portrayed Rukia Kuchiki's Bankai Hakka no Togame in anime form. The episode saw the iconic panel of Rukia holding her transparent blade and wearing a white kimono in her Bankai form. It's almost as if she embodied the spirit of her Zanpakuto, Sode no Shirayuki.

If the Sternritter 'F' As Nodt exhibited horror, despair, and fear through his macabre Vollstandig, Tatar Foras, then Rukia exuded beauty, grace, and serenity, through her Bankai, Hakka no Togame.

Rukia's transparent blade in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

As mentioned, Rukia's physical appearance changed due to her Bankai activation. She wore an ankle-length white kimono with white ribbons. Her hair turned white, and she held a beautiful transparent blade.

Contrary to As Nodt's demonic gaze, her expressions were calm and collected, devoid of malice. She symbolized purity, grace, and beauty in its truest sense. Her purity was further exemplified by her transparent blade, which saw no malice.

A still from Bleach TYBW episode 19 (Image via Pierrot)

Upon activating her Bankai: Hakka no Togame, a rush of icy mist shot upward to the sky. Rukia then pointed her transparent blade toward Nodt and froze him to death instantly.

Amidst the frozen battlefield, Rukia Kuchiki stood in all her icy splendor, holding her blade, with the OST Slip (Never Meant to Belong) by Shiro Sagishu playing in the background.

Slowly and steadily, she returned to her standard form with the help of her brother, Byakuya Kuchiki. Even though it was a Bankai that she was yet to master completely, there's no question that she embodied the true beauty of Sode no Shirayuki.

Fans react to Rukia Kuchiki's Bankai Hakka no Togame and call her Queen of Anime

Rukia's Bankai in Bleach TYBW has mesmerized the fans to the core. Many fans on Twitter have expressed their feelings after watching the episode and witnessing Rukia's Bankai. Some fans have even gone on to proclaim Rukia as the Queen of Anime. Others have been amazed by the sublimity of Hakka no Togame.

Overall, fans have gone ecstatic to see Rukia's moment of glory in the latest episode of Bleach TYBW. She has enamored everyone with her alluring grace and pure beauty.

