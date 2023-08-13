Bleach TYBW episode 19: Rukia's Bankai takes revenge against As Nodt for Byakuya's defeat

Bleach TYBW episode 19, titled The White Haze, was released on August 12, 2023. Embedded with elements of fear, the visually stunning episode garnered appreciation from the entire anime community.

The episode saw Ichigo Kurosaki making his return from the Royal Palace after completing his training. On the other hand, Uryu Ishida witnessed the cruelty of Jugram Haschwalth, who also confided in him about the truth regarding Yhwach. However, the prized moment of the episode was As Nodt versus Rukia Kuchiki.

Being the personification of Fear, As Nodt evoked horror in its truest sense in Bleach TYBW episode 19. However, Rukia Kuchiki found the strength to stand up against the Sternritter F as she unleashed her Bankai.

Bleach TYBW episode 19 highlights

Ichigo Kurosaki prepares to return to the Seireitei following his training at the Royal Palace

Ichigo as seen in Bleach TYBW episode 19 (Image via Pierrot)

Bleach TYBW episode 19 commenced with Ichigo Kurosaki preparing to return to the Soul Society after completing his training at the Royal Palace. While the Royal Guards were preparing the stairs for Ichigo to return, the latter asked Senjumaru Shutara whether he put on excessive clothes.

Senjumaru told him that those clothes would allow him to get through the 72-layer barrier that exists between the Seireitei and the Royal Palace. Kirinji added that the protagonist had to make the trip back on foot, as they couldn't go down to the Seireitei all the time.

Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

While it normally takes a week to reach Seireitei using normal Shunpo, Ichigo said that he could make it in half a day if he hurries. Just then, Ichibei mentioned that the Seireitei was already invaded by the Quincies. Hearing this, Ichigo rushed and took a dive. Hikifune, one of the Royal Guards also gave him some rice balls for his trip.

In Bleach TYBW episode 19, the Royal guards felt that Ichigo had become extremely strong. According to Ichibei, Ichigo had become a true soul reaper following his Irazusando training.

Urahara receiving Ichigo's call (Image via Pierrot)

On his way down, Ichigo contacted Kisuke Urahara and told him that it would take him a little longer to reach the Seireitei. He urged Kisuke to hold the fort till then. Saying this, he pushed himself further and dove downward at full speed.

Jugram Haschwalth took Uryu Ishida to witness BG9 and Cang Du's execution and told him about Yhwach's secret

The execution ground at Silbern (Image via Pierrot)

After the opening song, Bleach TYBW episode 19 introduced Jugram Haschwalth and Uryu Ishida. The Sternritter B took Uryu to the Execution ground where BG9 and Cang Du were chained, waiting to be executed.

Jugram then swung his sword and executed both Cang Du and BG9 mercilessly, in front of Uryu Ishida. While Cang Du resisted with his Schrift The Iron, it was no match for Jugram's Schrift.

The souls of Cang Du and BG9 returning to Yhwach (Image via Pierrot)

Seeing the shocked face of Uryu, Jugram explained that all those who were given Yhwach's soul would have their powers absorbed by him upon their death. As a result, all the knowledge and the skills that those souls possessed would be carried forward to Yhwach and become a part of his own power.

Uryu asked Jugram in Bleach TYBW episode 19 whether it was necessary to end the lives of two prominent Sternritters. Haschwalth then explained that it is up to Yhwach to decide what is needed and what is not needed to achieve his goal.

Jugram and Haschwalth as seen in Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

In Bleach TYBW episode 19, Jugram then added that by performing the successor's ritual, a Schrift was also engraved in Uryu's Soul. In other words, he received a part of Yhwach's soul, and there was no way to escape it.

It was apparent that Jugram mentioned one of Yhwach's grave secrets to Uryu, but just at that moment, the audio was cut off to create suspense.

As Nodt's The Fear versus Rukia Kuchiki's true power of Sode no Shirayuki

The main highlight of Bleach TYBW episode 19 was Rukia Kuchiki versus As Nodt. While patrolling, Rukia Kuchiki felt a chilling sensation and discovered that she was being ambushed by the Sternritter F, As Nodt. He was the very same Sternritter who had gravely injured her brother, Byakuya Kuchiki.

Bereft of Senbonzakura Kageyoshi, As Nodt felt lonely and asked Rukia about Byakuya's whereabouts in Bleach TYBW episode 19. When he wasn't given an answer, Nodt wondered whether killing Rukia would bring Byakuya back to him. Just then, he launched his Reishi thorns at the Shinigami, who dodged all of them effortlessly.

As Nodt as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Rukia then used Sode no Shirayuki to freeze the second wave of Reishi thorns, but to no avail because As Nodt's Fear couldn't be blocked by Ice. Even though Nodt's fear seeped into Rukia's body, it didn't have an effect.

This sudden development shocked As Nodt, and he wondered how the Shinigami wasn't affected by his Fear. The training at the Royal Palace helped Rukia to draw out the true power of her Zanpakuto, Sode no Shirayuki. As Nodt then explained that it was not possible for his Fear not to have an effect.

Rukia Kuchiki in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

According to him, the slightest skin contact allows his Fear to seep into his victims. He then went through a monologue about the philosophy of fear and how it affects those who are alive and hold on to life in Bleach TYBW episode 19.

So, as long as his opponents were alive, it was impossible to not be affected by his Fear. That's why it didn't affect Rukia because she wasn't 'alive.' Rukia realized that her Sode no Shirayuki wasn't a sword that emits freezing air from the tip of its blade, but it was a Zanpakuto that lowers its user's body temperature to a below-freezing level.

Rukia in Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

By manipulating Reishi within her body, Rukia gained the ability to temporarily stop all the molecular movement within her body. Rukia then lunged at As Nodt and sliced his shoulder with the -18 degrees Celsius power of her Zanpakuto. She then used -50 degrees to cause an ice earthquake, and finally, -273.15 degrees Celsius to freeze As Nodt.

However, it wasn't enough to end As Nodt's life, as he broke through the ice, and activated his Vollstandig, Tatarforas. His prime fear was to be rebuked by His Majesty, Yhwach, not by Rukia's Sode no Shirayuki's powers.

As Nodt's vollstandig (Image via Pierrot)

In his Vollstanding form, As Nodt's appearance changed into something horrific. He became the true embodiment of Fear and paralyzed Rukia Kuchiki. It was revealed that Nodt's Tatarforas instilled fear through his opponent's optic nerves.

As a result, Rukia Kuchiki found herself paralyzed, unable to attack the Sternritter. She was surrounded by a dome-like structure with multiple eyes gazing at her. Closing her eyes only increased her deep-rooted fears even more.

Rukia's nightmare in Bleach TYBW episode 19 (Image via Pierrot)

At this moment in Bleach TYBW episode 19, Byakuya Kuchiki returned to the battlefield majestically and obliterated the Tatarforas dome with his Shikai, Senbonzakura.

Having his Bankai stolen allowed him to rediscover the true essence of his Senbonzakura. Byakuya realized that bonds were like a pointillist painting, and therefore, one must take a step back to appreciate it.

Byakuya as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

The Sternritter then absorbed the eyes of his Tatarforas and metamorphosed into a grotesque being. At that point in time, Byakuya acknowledged that Rukia had become strong, and wanted her to finish off the battle. As a result, Rukia unleashed her Bankai, Hakka no Togame, and froze As Nodt.

In a flashback, it was shown that the Sternritter was afraid of dying. As Nodt was terminally ill, counting his last days in excruciating pain. Each breath that he took was torturous for him. However, he was saved by Yhwach, who granted him a part of his soul and made him into one of the Sternritters.

Rukia's Bankai in Bleach (Image via Pierrot)

Rukia then slowly and steadily undid her Bankai with her brother's help. Byakuya acknowledged that it was a magnificent Bankai, but also a difficult one. As they finished the battle, the brother-sister duo set off to save Soul Society from the terror of the Quincies.

Conclusion

Bleach TYBW episode 19 ended on a cliffhanger, as Isane Kotetsu and Yachiru Kusajishi were confronted by a Sternritter named Gwenael Lee. It was revealed that Gwenael had the ability to erase his own existence from sight, as well as from the mind of his opponents.

Furthermore, Bleach TYBW episode 19 ended with Gremmy Thoumeaux saying:

"Beauty means that there is nothing there".

Overall, episode 19 was one of the best episodes of Bleach TYBW in general. From the visual terror of As Nodt to Rukia's Bankai, every iconic moment from the manga was captured unbelievably well.

