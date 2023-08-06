Bleach TYBW: Why Yhwach made Ishida his successor? Explained

The anime adaptation of Bleach TYBW arc has returned for a second season and it received a magnificent reception from the fans. One of the major plot developments of this season was Uryu Ishida becoming the successor of the Quincy King, Yhwach.

The previous season of Bleach TYBW saw Uryu Ishida, the deuteragonist of the Thousand Year Blood War arc joining the forces of Yhwach, and within no time, the Quincy King announced Uryu as his successor in front of all the Sternritters, and Quincies.

Many fans of the series might want to know the reason why Uryu was appointed as Yhwach's successor, given that he was a newcomer to the Wandenreich. It should be noted that there was a special reason why Uryu was chosen as the successor of the Quincy King.

Bleach TYBW: Uryu Ishida was the only mixed-blooded Quincy to survive the Auswahlen and had the potential to surpass Yhwach's power

In Bleach TYBW episode 14, titled Last 9 Days, Yhwach makes a shocking announcement in front of all the Quincies and the Sternritters. Standing on the podium, Yhwach introduced Uryu Ishida to his forces and revealed that he was the last surviving Quincy in the world.

He then bewildered everyone by proclaiming him as his successor. Everyone except Jugram Haschwalth lost their composure.

However, His Majesty's decision was absolute. Bazz-B was furious at Jugram, as he, along with every other Sternritter was under the impression that Jugram was going to be Yhwach's successor.

So, why did Yhwach choose Uryu Ishida instead of his right-hand man, Jugram Haschwalth, as his successor? Bleach TYBW episode 14 takes the audience to a flashback that revealed the reason why he was chosen.

During the ritual of becoming the successor, Uryu asked his Majesty why he was chosen. The King of the Quincy then revealed that nine years ago, when he carried out a Quincy event named Auswahlen, all Gremischt Quincy, or Mixed-Blooded Quincy perished, except for Uryu Ishida.

The deuteragonist of the Bleach TYBW arc, Uryu Ishida was a mixed-blood Quincy. His father, Ryuuken Ishida was an Echt or a pure-blooded Quincy, whereas, her mother, Kanae Katagiri, was Gremischt, or a mixed-blooded one.

Auswahlen is an event that eradicates all Quincy who are deemed impure, i.e. the Gremischt. This is the reason why Uryu Ishida's mother, Kanae Katagiri died nine years ago. However, Uryu, despite being a Gremischt Quincy himself, miraculously survived the effect of the Auswahlen.

Yhwach in Bleach TYBW mentioned that Uryu Ishida was the only Quincy to have survived the Auswahlen in history. Additionally, he was someone who retained all his Quincy powers following the event. This is the reason why the Father of the Quincy, Yhwach, addressed Uryu as the last surviving Quincy in the world.

Furthermore, the Quincy King also revealed that Uryu Ishida possesses something that can even surpass his own powers in the future. This is the reason why he chose him as his successor.

There's another possible reason behind Yhwach's actions. He knew that naming Uryu as his successor would cause unrest within the Wandenreich. Yhwach perhaps intentionally wanted to create this unrest. By naming Uryu as his successor, every Sternritter's attention would have been fixated on him.

In other words, there's a possibility that Yhwach knew that Uryu Ishida was untrustworthy. Thus, he appointed him as his successor, so that every Sternritter would get immensely frustrated, and keep their eyes on him. It would then be almost impossible for Uryu to do anything suspicious behind Yhwach's back.

So, there were two primary reasons behind Uryu's appointment as Yhwach's successor in Bleach TYBW. Yhwach was curious about Uryu's powers, and how he survived the Auswahlen. At the same time, he also wanted to ensure that Uryu wouldn't do something suspicious behind his back.

