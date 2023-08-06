Blue Lock - Episode Nagi: The Movie reportedly set to unveil new information in September 2023

Blue Lock - Episode Nagi Anime Movie is set to reveal new key information in the Bessatsu Shounen Magazine on September 8, 2023. Following the completion of Blue Lock season 1 and the announcement of season 2, the Blue Lock - Episode Nagi Anime Movie has been confirmed on March 26, 2023.

The movie will center around Nagi Seishiro's life prior to the Blue Lock project, exploring the journey that shaped him into the player he is today. The adaptation will be based on the spin-off manga of the same name, which is illustrated by Kota Sannomiya.

There isn't much information available about the upcoming movie. Therefore, the next month will be very crucial, as fans might receive information about the release date along with some key visuals.

Blue Lock EPISODE Nagi is set to focus on Nagi Seishiro’s life

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE



Volume 3 will be released on Sep 14, 2023 in Japan. pic.twitter.com/5mUGoQEKOq "Blue Lock - Episode Nagi" will reveal new Anime Movie Info in Bessatsu Shounen Magazine issue 10/2023 out Sep 8. Cover & Lead Color Page too.Volume 3 will be released on Sep 14, 2023 in Japan. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The spin-off manga narrates the story of Seishiro Nagi's life before his recruitment into the Blue Lock project in Japan. As a second-year high school student, he led a rather inactive and lethargic lifestyle. However, the manga then proceeds to depict how the young player gradually recognized his remarkable talent for football.

The spin-off series, illustrated by the talented visual artist Kota Sannomiya, consists of a total of 10 chapters that will serve as the source material for the anime movie:

Chapter 1: A Genius - 天才とは (Tensai to wa)

Chapter 2: Promise - 約束 (Yakusoku)

Chapter 3: Fool - バカ (Baka)

Chapter 4: The Game

Chapter 5: vs.Team Y

Chapter 6: The Emperor, the Idiot, and the Slacker - 帝王とバカと面倒臭がり屋と (Teiō to baka to mendōkusa gari-ya to)

Chapter 7: V -ブイ (Bui)

Chapter 8: I'm Not A Slave - 奴隷じゃないし (Dorei janaishi)

Chapter 9: Observer - 観測者 (Kansoku-sha)

Chapter 10: Mebae - めばえ (Mebae)

Due to the remarkable sales of the spin-off series, the anticipation for the anime movie adaptation is growing even stronger. Additionally, it's noteworthy that Studio 8Bit, renowned for its exceptional work on season one, will handle the animation for the movie.

mxedii @mexdxi



(been addicted to blue lock lately !!!)

Manga: Blue Lock: Episode Nagi



#nagiseishiro #bluelockfanart #nagireo pic.twitter.com/FQczInTQPf "hassle"(been addicted to blue lock lately !!!)Manga: Blue Lock: Episode Nagi

Seishiro Nagi is a gifted football player who plays for Manshine City in the Neo Egoist League. He plays Right Wing for the team and is technically skilled when it comes to playmaking and finishing. He's renowned for his unparalleled ball control, and he stands among a select few with an ability that's nearly impossible to replicate.

His creativity and presence of mind have led to extraordinary goals. Following a standout performance against Japan U-20, he earned the distinction of being the best player on the pitch, solidifying his status as one to keep an eye on in this project.

Hence, exploring his life in the movie will offer a comprehensive analysis of his game planning and strategies, while also shedding light on his life goals and character development.

Stay tuned for more manga and anime news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.